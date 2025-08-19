Why OKX Thinks Tokenised Assets Could Reshape Global Markets by 2030

In Brief OKX Australia CEO Kate Cooper predicts Australia will lead the APAC region in blockchain innovation, citing simplicity, trust, stablecoins, Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, and tokenised real-world assets as key catalysts.

With one-third of Australians having owned crypto, OKX Australia CEO Kate Cooper believes the country is poised to lead the APAC region in blockchain innovation. In this interview, she shares why simplicity and trust will be the real catalysts for mainstream adoption, how stablecoins and Bitcoin’s Lightning Network are set to power the future of global payments, and why tokenised real-world assets could transform capital markets by the end of the decade.

What do you think will be the single biggest driver of mainstream crypto adoption over the next three years?

Trust is absolutely critical, and that comes down to robust protection, transparency, and genuinely listening to what people need. At OKX Australia, we’re focused on making the digital asset experience simple; from straightforward Aussie dollar deposits and withdrawals, to building a platform that works for both Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF) trustees and everyday investors. The real driver of mainstream adoption will be taking out complexity and friction, so people can use digital assets safely, confidently, and actually see the value in their daily financial lives.

Will traditional finance and Web3 converge fully — or will they remain parallel ecosystems?

I don’t think we’ll see traditional finance and Web3 simply merge into one system, but what’s clear is that the underlying technology behind Web3 is being integrated into the mainstream finance space. We’re already seeing major players like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton putting traditional money market funds on public blockchains – not for hype – but because clients demand speed, transparency, and trust that can be independently verified.

Our collaboration with digital asset investment manager Jelly C shows institutions are using blockchain rails for everyday finance, not just experiments. Instead of building a new system from scratch, we’re integrating blockchain technology into the trusted financial infrastructure that retail investors and institutions already use.

How do you see AI influencing the crypto and payments landscape?

AI is quickly becoming essential for protecting users as the industry grows and scams get smarter. For example, OKX uses AI tools like SkyNet to scan on-chain activity around the clock and pick up on suspicious behaviour before it may become a problem. For me, it’s essentially about using emerging technology to address emerging risks, keeping the platform safe ,and giving users that extra layer of confidence as the space evolves. The goal is to make crypto safer, more resilient, and ready for whatever threats come next.

Which region will emerge as the global leader in blockchain innovation by 2030 — and why?

I see the APAC region having a strong shot at setting the global standard for blockchain innovation by 2030, and Australia in particular has the potential to lead the charge. With one-third of Aussies having owned crypto, there’s already deep market engagement and openness to new technology. Local efforts like the RBA and DFCRC’s Project Acacia are giving investors and businesses the confidence to build and innovate with real conviction. It’s this combination of smart policy, market confidence, and capital formation that will potentially give Australia and the wider APAC region a real edge on the global stage.

Will Bitcoin or stablecoins play a bigger role in global payments by 2027?

I see stablecoins taking the lead for everyday transactions, but the real story is about the evolving infrastructure behind them. Ethereum is fast becoming the core rail for stablecoin issuance and programmable payments. Just look at the legislative breakthrough with the GENIUS Act, which was enacted in the US and created a proper federal framework for stablecoins. That news wasn’t just a win for stablecoins; it sent institutional investment into Ethereum soaring, with record ETF inflows and brands like Walmart and Amazon now considering issuing their own payment tokens directly onchain.

Meanwhile, for Bitcoin, big moves are happening behind the scenes, too. The Lightning Network is making small payments and remittances on Bitcoin lightning-fast and much cheaper – making it possible to cut costs to near zero. So while stablecoins – especially those riding on Ethereum rails – are critical for everyday payments, Layer 2s like the Lightning Network are making Bitcoin more relevant for cross-border transfers. In the end, the new engines of global payments will be these programmable, secure rails: Ethereum powering stablecoins, and Bitcoin’s Lightning Network bringing cheap, instant settlement to the world’s OG blockchain.

How do you expect crypto regulations across APAC to evolve in the next two years?

Across the Asia Pacific, the shift is from uncertainty to real clarity. We’re seeing more countries put practical rules in place to protect consumers and still keep the door open for innovation. Australia, for example, is exploring fit-for-purpose licensing frameworks and maintains a compliance-first approach, which can play a significant role in shaping best practices across the region. At the same time, other key markets in the region have actively introduced regulatory sandboxes and pilot programmes, focusing on real-world problem-solving. In my view, greater regulatory clarity is what’s going to unlock mainstream adoption and let new products like tokenised assets, regulated DeFi, and stablecoin pilots really grow safely.

What role will tokenized real-world assets play in global capital markets by the end of the decade?

Tokenised real-world assets will reshape global capital markets, opening up asset classes and efficiencies like never before. Forecasts suggest that up to 10% of global GDP could be tokenised by 2027, and that starts with finance but will quickly move into virtually every industry – including sectors like property, agriculture, and resources. For everyday investors, it means new chances to diversify and invest in ways that used to be reserved for institutions.

What new industries do you think will adopt crypto first beyond finance and gaming?

Supply chain and logistics are leading the way, using blockchains for trackable “product passports” that let anyone verify a product’s journey from origin to shop floor. The creative sector – art, music, entertainment – is also jumping in, using tokenisation to protect creators and deliver digital collectibles or direct royalties. Here in Australia, we’re seeing brands experiment with NFTs, on-chain loyalty programs, and even digital ticketing, with local consumers driving early adoption.

Looking ahead, how will sports partnerships — like OKX x McLaren — help drive mass awareness of Web3? Do you see a future where fans can pay for F1 tickets, merchandise, or experiences entirely onchain?

Sports partnerships cut through the tech jargon and put Web3 right where people are most invested: with their favourite teams and events. And we’re already building this future, where on-chain experiences are commonplace among F1 fans. For example, OKX’s Web3 “Race Rewind” initiative with McLaren last year let fans claim digital collectibles that brought them closer to the F1 action, even unlocking on-track experiences. These are just first steps, but with more collaboration and focus on making payments seamless, I think fully onchain fan experiences are well within reach.

What headline do you think we’ll be reading about OKX and the crypto industry in 2027?

Ideally, something like: “Australia Shows the World How Trusted Digital Finance Works” or “Crypto Becomes a Core Part of Aussie Life Thanks to Mainstream Adoption.” For me, success is when the whole industry matures and becomes part of people’s day-to-day financial routines — trusted, useful, and built to last.

