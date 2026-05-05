When Capital Goes On-Chain: HSC Asset Management Hong Kong Explores The End Of Narrative Crypto And The Rise Of Institutional Tokenization

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In Brief HSC Asset Management Hong Kong panel ‘The Great Capital Reallocation’ explores institutional shift from traditional finance to on-chain assets, tokenization, regulation, and new portfolio frameworks.

On April 23rd, HSC Asset Management in Hong Kong brought together industry leaders to examine the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and institutional finance.

One of the key panel discussions, titled “The Great Capital Reallocation,” unpacked the structural shift of institutional capital from legacy financial systems toward on-chain assets and tokenized instruments.

Moderated by Gaby Hui, Head of Communications at AMINA Bank, the panel featured Alice Suen, VP at Amber Premium; Jiyeon Park, APAC Lead at Steakhouse Financial; Giselle Lai, Director and Digital Assets Strategist for Asia Pacific at Fidelity International; and John Cahill, COO Asia at Galaxy Digital, who explored how institutional capital is being reshaped by regulation, infrastructure development, and the growing convergence between traditional finance and digital asset markets.

Capital Reallocation Is Already Underway

The panel opened with a broad macro frame: global capital is being pushed to rethink where and how it is allocated. With geopolitical tension, monetary tightening, and persistent uncertainty in public markets, the speakers agreed that capital is not only moving geographically, toward Asia and the Middle East, but also structurally, toward blockchain-based infrastructure. The discussion quickly made clear that this is not simply a story about crypto prices. It is a story about how institutional money is adjusting to a world in which value can move faster, settle faster, and increasingly be represented in tokenized form.

From “Tell Me” to “Show Me”

One of the strongest themes of the conversation was the shift from narratives to execution. The speakers described the market as having moved beyond the phase of ambitious promises, speculative branding, and projects raising capital without delivering tangible products. The new standard, they said, is much higher: investors now want to know what problem is being solved, what the cash flow looks like, who the end customer is, and how quickly value can actually be delivered.

That shift was presented as a kind of market cleansing. Capital has become more selective, and projects must now prove real utility. In this environment, stablecoins, money market funds, and tokenized versions of real assets were highlighted as the clearest examples of crypto infrastructure beginning to serve practical financial needs rather than just speculative ones.

What Is Really Moving On Chain

A major point of agreement was that the most meaningful trend is the migration of real-world assets onto blockchain rails. Rather than treating tokenization as a buzzword, the panel framed it as a genuine structural change in how financial products can be accessed, settled, and used as collateral. Tokenized commodities such as gold and silver were discussed as especially useful examples because they expose a familiar inefficiency in traditional finance: physical assets can be valuable, but they are costly and slow to move, settle, or reuse.

By contrast, moving those assets on chain can unlock new financial behavior. Investors can borrow against them, deploy stablecoins, and potentially generate additional yield. The panel emphasized that this is not about replacing the asset itself, but about making it more efficient and more usable in modern portfolios. That is why several speakers saw tokenization not as a side story, but as a core part of the next phase of market infrastructure.

Digital Assets as a Portfolio Construction Problem

Another important thread was the idea that digital assets are now being incorporated into traditional portfolio thinking. The panel described a world in which pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices are all managing liabilities that require new tools and new forms of exposure. In that context, digital assets are no longer viewed as a niche speculation. They are increasingly treated as part of a broader asset-allocation framework.

The speakers drew a clear distinction between crypto-native assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and tokenized versions of existing instruments like commodities, funds, or private-market assets. But the larger point was that both categories are now influencing how institutions think about diversification, return generation, inflation protection, and Sharpe ratio improvement. Several panelists argued that a modest allocation to digital assets can already make sense for traditional portfolios, particularly because the asset class behaves differently from equities and bonds.

Regulation as the Real Unlock

Despite the excitement around technology, the panel repeatedly returned to regulation as the decisive factor in whether capital will truly move on chain. The consensus was that the main barrier is not technical capability, but legal clarity. Rules around securities status, custody, surveillance, AML, KYC, and operational responsibility must be defined before large permanent pools of capital, such as sovereign wealth and pension funds, can commit in scale.

Hong Kong was described as relatively advanced in this regard, but other jurisdictions are also progressing. The panel pointed to the growing acceptance of Bitcoin ETFs, more favorable guidance in places like Luxembourg, and a broader regulatory maturity that is beginning to make institutional participation possible. For the speakers, this is what turns a promising concept into a real market.

Standardization, Risk, and the Road to Full Integration

The final portion of the discussion focused on what still needs to happen for capital reallocation to accelerate further. One recurring answer was standardization. The panel stressed that allocators need a consistent way to assess the risks of crypto and RWA products. Without a common framework, many institutional investors will remain cautious, not because they reject the asset class, but because they cannot explain the risk clearly to boards and investment committees.

The other key requirement is integration. Several speakers said the future is not one where digital assets remain separate from traditional finance. Instead, the two systems will gradually merge. Digital assets will likely be embedded inside banking apps, wealth platforms, and institutional workflows, often invisibly to the end user. That, the panel suggested, is the real milestone: not just adoption, but full abstraction and seamless use.

The discussion framed the great capital reallocation as a practical, multi-year transition rather than a sudden revolution. Capital is moving toward assets, platforms, and jurisdictions that offer better efficiency, better access, and better risk control. Tokenization, regulation, and institutional discipline will determine how far and how fast that shift goes.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

