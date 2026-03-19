What Saeed Al Fahim From Tharwa Sees In Web3 That Many Institutions Are Still Evaluating

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The narrative surrounding Web3 has largely been shaped by the idea of disruption. It is often described as a break from traditional finance, offering new models of ownership and decentralized control.

The narrative surrounding Web3 has largely been shaped by the idea of disruption. It is often described as a break from traditional finance, offering new models of ownership and decentralized control.

However, for institutional players, particularly family enterprises in the Gulf, the transition is unfolding differently.

Rather than replacing existing systems, many are focused on understanding how digital infrastructure can be incorporated into established financial and governance models.

Saeed Al Fahim from Tharwa has been working closely with this segment, where the pace of adoption is measured and the threshold for participation is significantly higher than in retail-driven markets.

For these organizations, the primary consideration is not innovation for its own sake. It is continuity. Family enterprises are responsible for managing multi-generational wealth, and with that comes an emphasis on stability, reputation, and long-term performance.

This changes how Web3 is evaluated.

Exposure to digital assets introduces new layers of risk, including market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and increased transparency of transactions. In environments where reputation carries as much weight as financial performance, these factors are critical.

As a result, any move into this space requires more than technical capability. It requires a framework that can support accountability and oversight.

One of the areas gaining traction is the tokenization of real-world assets. By linking digital instruments to tangible value such as real estate or commodities, institutions are able to engage with blockchain-based systems while maintaining familiar reference points.

This approach reduces abstraction and allows digital participation to be anchored in assets that can be evaluated using traditional methods.

At the same time, the broader ecosystem remains in flux. Regulatory frameworks are still evolving, and standards for governance in digital markets are not yet fully defined. This creates an environment where caution is not only expected, but necessary.

Saeed’s work reflects this reality by prioritizing structure over speed. Instead of focusing on rapid deployment, the emphasis is placed on building systems that can withstand scrutiny over time.

This includes developing internal guidelines for digital asset exposure, aligning stakeholders across different generations, and ensuring that any participation is consistent with the organization’s broader strategic objectives.

In many ways, this signals a shift in how progress is defined within the Web3 space. While early adoption was driven by experimentation and rapid growth, institutional involvement introduces a different set of metrics.

Stability, governance, and long-term viability become central considerations.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a hub for digital finance, the role of family enterprises is expected to grow. Their participation brings scale, but also a level of discipline that may shape how the sector matures.

Within this context, figures like Saeed from Tharwa are operating between two systems, helping translate emerging technologies into frameworks that institutions can realistically adopt.

The transition is still ongoing, but it is becoming increasingly clear that for many organizations, the goal is not disruption.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

