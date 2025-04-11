Whale NFT Bridge Announces Launch, Enabling TON To Solana Migration Via Bridgemedaddy.com

In Brief Whale has launched an NFT bridge that enables the migration of its Whale NFT collection from TON to Solana, marking a strategic expansion aimed at increasing the collection’s visibility and accessibility.

Entertainment platform built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, Whale announced that it has launched a non-fungible token (NFT) bridge that enables the migration of its Whale NFT collection from TON to the Solana blockchain. The bridge, now active and accessible via the domain bridgemedaddy.com, marks a strategic expansion aimed at increasing the visibility and accessibility of the Whale collection.

This cross-chain integration introduces the collection to Solana’s broader NFT ecosystem, with the debut taking place on Magic Eden, a leading marketplace known for hosting a large volume of NFT transactions on Solana. Whale’s move is expected to offer users benefits such as zero trading fees and enhanced utility, now supported by Solana’s high-speed and cost-efficient infrastructure.

The Whale NFT collection, which gained popularity on TON, is being positioned to attract new collectors and traders within Solana’s active NFT market. Magic Eden’s expansive user base and its streamlined trading experience are likely to support a smooth transition for existing holders and encourage participation from new audiences. This development is part of a broader effort by Whale to engage more users through interoperability and to explore new use cases for its NFT assets within a growing blockchain ecosystem.

Understanding The Whale NFT Bridge: How It Works

For users interested in transferring their Whale NFTs from TON to the Solana blockchain, the process has been designed to be straightforward and accessible via the platform bridgemedaddy.com. According to Whale.io’s blog, the bridging process uses advanced blockchain infrastructure to ensure the secure and accurate migration of NFTs between networks.

In order to initiate the transfer, users first visit bridgemedaddy.com, a platform created specifically for this function. After navigating to the site, users are required to connect a compatible TON wallet, such as Tonkeeper, which holds the Whale NFTs. From there, they can select the specific NFTs they wish to bridge. Once selected, the user provides a valid Solana wallet address, which will serve as the destination for the newly minted NFTs. It is also recommended that users create an account on Magic Eden, a major Solana-based NFT marketplace, using that same address to receive and manage the assets.

When the bridging request is confirmed, the system executes a smart contract that permanently removes (or “burns”) the NFTs on the TON blockchain and simultaneously generates a new version of each NFT on Solana. The new NFTs feature updated traits, rarity levels, and attributes, which will be revealed after the minting process. While the visual artwork remains consistent with the original design, the rarity and specific token received by the user will be randomly assigned, creating an element of surprise similar to a reveal mechanism found in many NFT collections.

Solana was chosen as the destination blockchain due to its fast transaction speeds, minimal fees, and active NFT ecosystem. These characteristics make it an attractive environment for trading and collecting digital assets. Magic Eden, one of the most prominent marketplaces within this ecosystem, supports features such as curated listings and real-time data, offering enhanced visibility and trading tools for collectors. The transition to Solana is expected to provide a more seamless and efficient experience for users.

The Whale NFT collection initially launched on TON, where it experienced success, minting 20,000 tokens in under 12 hours and seeing its floor price increase sevenfold within a year. Now, with the migration to Solana, the team behind Whale is introducing familiar mechanisms—such as token buybacks, burns, and zero transaction fees—to maintain momentum and value. These practices contributed to its popularity on TON’s Getgems marketplace and are anticipated to replicate similar success on Solana.

