Weekly Crypto Highlights: RARI & Arbitrum Team Up, Stripe Acquires Bridge, Chainlink Boosts Institutional Privacy

In Brief This week in crypto saw RARI partner with Arbitrum, Stripe acquire Bridge, Chainlink boost privacy tools for institutions, and the launch of Avalanche’s crypto Visa card, with major investments supporting DeFi and tokenization.

This week in crypto saw partnerships, acquisitions, and innovative launches that are reshaping DeFi, gaming, and digital payments. As top players like Stripe and Chainlink push the boundaries of blockchain’s potential, new funds and initiatives are unlocking fresh opportunities across decentralized finance and asset tokenization. Here’s a look at the week’s standout developments driving the next wave of Web3 transformation.

RARI Chain Partners with Arbitrum for “DeFi Days”



RARI Chain has announced “DeFi Days,” a partnership with Arbitrum to empower Web3 creators through an 8-week initiative. Kicking off on October 24, 2024, DeFi Days aims to provide creators with new tools and earning potential through a series of quests, workshops, and contests. The event is backed by an $80,000 reward pool, encouraging creators to explore DeFi opportunities beyond traditional NFT sales. Notable in-person workshops will take place in NYC, Lisbon, and Bangkok, with a final showcase at DevCon in Bangkok on November 13.

This initiative aligns with RARI Chain’s mission to boost creator earnings and support sustainable, decentralized finance for digital artists. Collaborating with partners like Zerion, Rarible, Stargate, RARI Chain, and Arbitrum is driving community engagement and skill-building for creators in the evolving Web3 space.

Stripe’s Acquisition of Bridge for $1.1 Billion



Stripe is acquiring Bridge, a stablecoin payments platform, in a $1.1 billion

deal, marking one of the largest acquisitions in crypto and fulfilling its CEO’s pledge to support stablecoin transactions. This deal is expected to bolster Stripe’s position in Web3 and enhance its global payment solutions by integrating stablecoin infrastructure, adding to Stripe’s recent introduction of USDC payments on its main platform.

This deal is done. $1.1b https://t.co/J7ppK4uHw0 — Michael Arrington 🏴‍☠️ (@arrington) October 20, 2024

Founded by former Coinbase executives, Bridge was designed as a stablecoin alternative to traditional payment networks like SWIFT. It has quickly gained traction, backed by $58 million in funding from notable investors. Once complete, this acquisition will position Stripe as a leading stablecoin facilitator, reinforcing its mission to innovate in digital payments.



Chainlink’s Private Blockchain Transactions for Institutions

Chainlink has pushed for institutional privacy in blockchain transactions by rolling out several tech innovations at once. These include Blockchain Privacy Manager and CCIP Private Transactions. Once in place, these solutions will allow institutional players to transact on-chain with enhanced security and privacy. The update spans across both public and private chains, so institutional investors are promised a massive boost in terms of asset allocation. AND bank is set to pioneer this tech and use it to manage its tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) under Singapore’s blockchain innovation program, Project Guardian.

We're excited to announce CCIP Private Transactions, enabling financial institutions to connect private blockchains to the multi-chain economy.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) will be among the first financial institutions to pilot the capability for cross-chain… pic.twitter.com/1Qmm9nURqz — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 22, 2024

Chainlink’s focus on stringent compliance (think GDPR) ensures that data remains encrypted and protected, offering a privacy-first approach that institutions need as they explore blockchain’s potential. This solution is a major step toward bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized systems, all while adhering to regulatory standards.

Avalanche Foundation’s Visa Crypto Spending Card

The Avalanche Foundation is pushing for mass crypto adoption by rolling out its own crypto payment card – the Avalanche Card. The card will be back by Visa and will allow crypto users worldwide to spend crypto tokens, such as USDC and AVAX, at any Visa-accepting merchant.

Introducing the Avalanche Card! 🔺



Spend your WAVAX, USDC, sAVAX, and more wherever Visa is accepted.



Enjoy both physical and virtual cards, 24/7 dedicated support, and seamless transactions through popular apps.



The future starts now! Join the waitlist and check out the full… pic.twitter.com/NUmW93sX5P — Avalanche Foundation 🔺 (@AvalancheFDN) October 21, 2024

The card will be linked to a self-custodial wallet, so users will get enhanced levels of control without having to report to credit bureau. The card is set to launch across Latin America and the Carribean, with expansion across the globe being a long-term objective.

Aurum Equity Partners’ $1 Billion Tokenized Fund



Aurum Equity Partners has launched a $1 billion tokenized fund focused on building data centers in the U.S., UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and Europe. By using Zoniqx’s asset tokenization tools and the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the fund combines equity and debt into tokenized assets, making it accessible to a broader range of investors, including those typically excluded from large-scale infrastructure projects.

Tokenization addresses liquidity and accessibility issues in private equity, enabling smaller investors to participate in essential infrastructure. This fund aligns with the trend of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, a sector anticipated to grow significantly by 2030, potentially reaching up to $30 trillion in market value. Aurum’s approach highlights the evolving role of blockchain in private equity, offering a modernized, efficient alternative for investment in data center infrastructure.

Winklevoss-Backed DeFi Platform Launch



Azura, a Winklevoss-backed DeFi platform, has launched after securing $6.9 million in funding from prominent investors, including Volt Capital and Alliance DAO. Positioned as an all-in-one aggregation layer for DeFi, Azura aims to simplify decentralized finance by combining various blockchain functionalities into a single application, reducing the complexity of interacting with multiple blockchains and protocols.

Azura’s approach lowers barriers for new DeFi users, making self-custody, decentralization, and transparency more accessible. With backing from Initialized Capital, an early investor in Coinbase, Azura is set to streamline DeFi engagement and encourage broader adoption by creating a user-friendly entry point for trading across decentralized platforms.

GnosisDAO’s $40 Million Fund for Decentralized Infrastructure

GnosisDAO has approved a $40 million venture fund, GnosisVC Ecosystem, to accelerate early-stage blockchain projects focused on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and on-chain payment systems. The fund, backed with $20 million from GnosisDAO and an additional $20 million from external partners, aligns with Gnosis’s “Gnosis 3.0” investment thesis, emphasizing infrastructure for decentralized finance and AI-driven systems.

Already supporting projects like Monerium (on-chain fiat infrastructure), Naptha AI (decentralized AI workflows), and Schuman Financial (MiCA-compliant stablecoin protocol), GnosisVC builds on GnosisDAO’s extensive history in DeFi and Web3 infrastructure. This move further cements Gnosis’s role in supporting foundational tech across the blockchain ecosystem.

