Web3 Foundation Announces ‘Polkadot x ERA Global Program’ To Support Polkadot Startups

Blockchain-based organization focused on advancing decentralized web software protocols and technologies, Web3 Foundation has launched the Polkadot x ERA Global Program. This 12-week initiative aims to support Polkadot startups in scaling up and entering the US market. The program, in collaboration with Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator (ERA), offers participants hands-on mentorship, go-to-market support, and valuable networking opportunities tailored for Web3 founders.

Launched in 2015, ERA Global is designed to help promising and high-growth startups from around the world enter the US market through intensive acceleration programs based in ERA’s New York City offices. Companies participating in ERA Global gain access to the accelerator’s deep expertise and a network of over 500 mentors and corporate partners, which helps guide founders in transforming the trajectory of their businesses.

Running from February 17th to mid-May 2025, the initiative offers participants high-impact mentorship from industry experts, investors, and experienced founders. The curriculum covers key areas such as fundraising, US market strategies, and customer acquisition, and includes weekly KPI check-ins and pitch refinement sessions. It will culminate in a Final Showcase, where participants will pitch to investors and industry leaders. Additionally, each participant will receive a stipend to help with travel and accommodation costs, allowing them to make the most of their time in New York City.

Polkadot x ERA Global Accelerator Program: Introducing First Cohort

The initial pilot cohort of the Polkadot x ERA Global Accelerator Program consists of four teams working across different sectors: Layer 1 solution for lending markets Kylix, Web3 development platform Apillon, DePIN network Staex, and prediction markets platform Zeitgeist. These founders are creating impactful solutions that align with Polkadot’s goal of fostering an interoperable and decentralized future. Updates on their progress will be shared in the coming weeks.

This cohort represents an important step forward in Polkadot’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. While the foundation has previously collaborated with accelerators that focus on Web3 expertise, the partnership with ERA Global allows it to work with strategic experts to help ensure the successful launch of businesses in the US. Should any teams need further technical or Web3-specific guidance, the Web3 Foundation, along with other ecosystem partners, will provide support.

Moreover, if the first iteration of the program proves to be successful, the partnership may be expanded into a broader, application-based initiative.

The Polkadot x ERA Global Accelerator Program highlights Web3 Foundation’s dedication to supporting the builders within its ecosystem — not just through grants and technical resources, but also by offering valuable business acceleration. Developers will be invited to apply for future cohorts, with more details to be shared in upcoming announcements.

