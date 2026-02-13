WaaP Debuts On Sui As The Network’s First Fully Decentralized Embedded Wallet Layer

In Brief human.tech has integrated its Wallet‑as‑a‑Protocol system into the Sui blockchain, giving developers a fully decentralized, seedless self‑custody wallet solution designed to simplify onboarding while preserving user ownership and security.

human.tech, a privacy‑focused infrastructure provider, announced the integration of its Wallet‑as‑a‑Protocol (WaaP) system on Sui, a high‑performance blockchain designed to support a new global digital economy. The addition of WaaP gives developers building on Sui a new method for onboarding users through what the company describes as the network’s first fully decentralized wallet execution layer.

WaaP allows applications to embed self‑custodial wallets using familiar login methods such as email, phone, Google, or Face ID, while maintaining cryptographic assurances that no external party can access user funds. Unlike conventional Wallet‑as‑a‑Service offerings, WaaP functions as protocol‑level infrastructure and is available to developers without vendor lock‑in or usage fees.

The company positions WaaP as a response to challenges associated with embedded wallets, which have become a key component in attracting mainstream users to blockchain applications. Many existing solutions introduce tradeoffs, including weaker security assumptions, reduced user ownership, and reliance on centralized providers that may alter terms or discontinue services. WaaP is designed to remove these risks by operating on Ika, a censorship‑resistant coordination layer built on Sui, where transaction policies are enforced through smart contracts rather than server‑side logic. This structure aims to deliver the ease of managed wallets while retaining the security characteristics associated with hardware‑based solutions.

Through this approach, users receive seedless wallets with social login features, while developers gain embedded wallet functionality without taking on custody responsibilities. WaaP is intended to channel demand for secure self‑custody and simplified onboarding into increased activity on Sui, creating what the company describes as a network‑effect cycle.

WaaP uses two‑party computation with MPC (2PC‑MPC), splitting signing authority between a user’s device and Ika’s decentralized network. Neither side can authorize transactions independently. Policy controls such as spending limits, contract allowlists, and approval thresholds are enforced cryptographically on Sui during the signing process, removing the need for backend services.

WaaP Integration Positions Sui For Broad Developer Uptake And Next‑Gen Wallet Innovation

human.tech reports that its infrastructure supports nearly 3 million verified users, has issued more than 43 million credentials, and protects over $500 million in value across its ecosystem. The integration brings these capabilities to Sui, which ranks among the top 15 blockchains by total value locked and top 8 by decentralized exchange volume.

“Sui developers can now offer seamless, seedless self-custody without taking on the risks of traditional wallet services,” said Shady El Damaty, Holonym Foundation CEO, in a written statement. “With Ika’s decentralized security layer native to Sui, there’s no tradeoff between user experience and true ownership. This is what embedded wallets should have been from the start,” he added.

The companies say WaaP on Sui establishes the groundwork for future wallet features, including programmable accounts and delegated execution for automated on‑chain workflows. As AI agents begin to interact more frequently with blockchain systems, the same architecture is expected to support controlled delegation, allowing agents to operate within predefined limits while users retain final authority.

“Using an embedded wallet shouldn’t require giving up ownership,” said Evan Cheng, Co‑Founder and CEO of Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui, in a written statement. “With WaaP built on Ika and native to Sui, developers and users both get a brand new way to access Sui. This is a win for the ecosystem,” he added.

