Visa, PayPal, and Ripple Kick Off August with Major Blockchain Partnerships

In Brief August 2025 saw significant crypto partnerships across various sectors, including payments, custody, education, and asset tokenization, aiming to expand adoption and infrastructure in digital finance.

August 2025 started with a wave of high-impact crypto partnerships spanning payments, custody, education, and real-world asset tokenization. From Africa’s mobile money hubs to the UAE’s blockchain innovation corridors, leading institutions and tech firms joined forces to expand adoption, boost infrastructure, and position themselves at the forefront of digital finance’s next chapter.

Safaricom and PayPal Expand M-PESA Integration

Safaricom and PayPal have expanded their collaboration to make it easier for Kenyans to move money between M-PESA and PayPal, streamlining access to global e-commerce, freelancing platforms, and digital services. Building on a partnership launched in 2018, the update focuses on faster onboarding and smoother transactions, reducing the friction of cross-border payments.

The refreshed integration promises quicker top-ups and withdrawals, giving local entrepreneurs, gig workers, and online shoppers an easier way to engage with overseas clients and merchants. Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa described the effort as part of a broader mission to “connect customers to opportunities” and expand financial inclusion by linking mobile money with the global digital economy.

The timing aligns with PayPal’s growing presence in Africa and its crypto-friendly initiatives. The company’s “Pay with Crypto” service now lets U.S. merchants accept over 100 digital currencies, instantly converting them to its dollar-backed stablecoin PYUSD. The token, issued on Ethereum and Solana, has seen its market cap surpass $1 billion in 2025, supported by strong adoption across wallets, Web3 apps, and PayPal’s own ecosystem.

By blending mobile money’s reach with PayPal’s international payment and crypto infrastructure, the partnership positions Kenyan users at the crossroads of global commerce and next-gen finance.

Visa Expands Stablecoin Support, Adds Stellar and Avalanche to Payments Network

Visa has broadened its digital currency settlement platform, adding three new stablecoins — PayPal USD (PYUSD), Global Dollar (USDG), and euro-denominated EURC — alongside two additional blockchains, Stellar and Avalanche. The move lifts Visa’s coverage to four stablecoins across four networks, building on its existing USDC support on Ethereum and Solana.

The latest additions come via a partnership with Paxos, which issues both USDG and PYUSD. USDG’s debut follows regulatory approval under Europe’s MiCA framework, while PYUSD reflects PayPal’s growing presence in digital payments. Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, noted rising demand from fintech partners for participation in the Global Dollar network, describing the company’s goal as developing “world-class onchain treasury capabilities” for a “multi-stablecoin, multi-chain world.”

Stablecoins have become a key tool for instant, low-cost cross-border payments, settling transactions in seconds for under a cent — a sharp contrast to the days-long timelines and high fees of SWIFT transfers. With stablecoin volumes now surpassing Visa and Mastercard combined, their role as a “default settlement layer” is solidifying.

By incorporating Avalanche’s high-throughput design and Stellar’s cross-border focus, Visa is positioning itself at the forefront of blockchain-based payments while competing with other global processors racing to integrate digital currency solutions.

Ripple and BDACS Launch Institutional XRP Custody in South Korea

South Korean crypto custodian BDACS has gone live with regulated institutional custody for XRP, following its February partnership with Ripple. The service uses Ripple Custody, a secure platform with multi-signature wallets and transaction controls designed to meet regulatory standards. Integrated with major Korean exchanges such as Upbit, Coinone, and Korbit, it enables compliant institutional access to XRP — one of the country’s most widely held digital assets.

The partnership also paves the way for support of RLUSD, Ripple’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, aimed at driving tokenization, supporting XRP Ledger developers, and expanding stablecoin applications within Busan’s blockchain regulation-free zone. Ripple executives cited the fast-growing custody market, projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030, and the potential for tokenized assets to make up 10% of global GDP.

BDACS CEO Harry Ryoo described the move as part of a push to provide “secure and compliant” custody services for Korea’s expanding digital asset ecosystem. Ripple’s Asia-Pacific head, Fiona Murray, noted rising market activity and evolving local regulations as key drivers.

With South Korea’s high crypto adoption rates and growing institutional interest, the collaboration positions Ripple and BDACS at the forefront of integrating stablecoins and blockchain payments into mainstream finance.

University of Sharjah and Binance Academy Join Forces to Advance Blockchain Education and Research

The University of Sharjah (UOS) has signed a long-term collaboration agreement with Binance Academy, the educational arm of the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem, to boost blockchain education, research, and talent development in the UAE. The partnership will roll out academic programmes, research projects, industry-led workshops, hackathons, internships, and startup incubation, creating new pathways for students and researchers to engage with the Web3 sector.

UOS vice chancellor Prof. Maamar Bettayeb said the initiative supports the university’s mission to equip students with “cutting-edge tools and real-world insights” by integrating global expertise into its innovation ecosystem. Binance CMO Rachel Conlan highlighted the company’s goal of supporting the UAE’s digital transformation by nurturing local talent and contributing to its standing as a regional blockchain hub.

The collaboration will also encourage mentorship, expert exchanges, and practical exposure, aligning with Sharjah’s strategy to become a centre for advanced technologies. With over 20,000 students from more than 100 countries and top rankings in science, engineering, and sustainability, UOS offers a diverse platform for blockchain-focused initiatives.

Set to begin in the upcoming academic year, the partnership aims to produce the next generation of blockchain leaders, driving technological innovation and economic growth in the region.

Inveniam Invests $20M in MANTRA to Build Global Real-World Asset Infrastructure

Inveniam Capital Partners has entered a strategic technology and commercial partnership with MANTRA, investing $20 million to scale tokenized real-world asset (RWA) solutions in the UAE, U.S., and beyond. The collaboration will merge Inveniam’s decentralized data infrastructure and AI Agent Suite with MANTRA’s regulated Web3 blockchain, enabling institutional-grade private assets with real-time reporting, surveillance, and full data sovereignty.

The initiative aims to grow Total Value Locked and transaction throughput on MANTRA Chain while positioning it as a leading Layer 1 network for compliant RWA activity. Inveniam CEO Patrick O’Meara called MANTRA a “fundamentally excellent chain” with the right regulatory clarity and partners to support a multi-trillion-dollar digital asset market.

MANTRA CEO John Patrick Mullin said the partnership would accelerate the creation of a trusted, composable marketplace for tokenized assets, benefiting asset owners, investors, and developers.

With UAE offices in Abu Dhabi and licensing from Dubai’s VARA, the partners will leverage the region’s regulatory frameworks, AI capabilities, and liquidity infrastructure to deliver end-to-end RWA market solutions. By combining data, compliance, and blockchain scalability, the venture aims to capture a share of the projected $18.9 trillion RWA market by 2033 and drive global DeFi adoption.

