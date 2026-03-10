Virtuals Protocol Unveils New ERC-8183 Standard To Enable Trustless Commerce Between AI Agents and Users

In Brief Virtuals Protocol announced the proposed Ethereum standard ERC-8183, developed with the Ethereum Foundation, introducing an open framework for “agentic commerce” that enables users and software agents to coordinate tasks, escrow payments, and verify outcomes on-chain.

Decentralized blockchain platform Virtuals Protocol announced the release of ERC-8183, a proposed Ethereum standard developed in collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation. The specification introduces an open and permissionless framework for “agentic commerce,” enabling software agents and users to coordinate transactions using on-chain smart contracts that include escrow mechanisms and evaluator verification.

The ERC-8183 standard centers on a single fundamental structure known as a “Job.” Each Job involves three participants identified solely by their blockchain wallet addresses: a Client who requests work, a Provider who performs it, and an Evaluator responsible for confirming whether the task has been completed satisfactorily. By limiting identification to wallet addresses, the design allows the system to function across a wide range of applications without relying on centralized identity verification.

A Job records several essential components. First, the job specification describes the service or task associated with a payment. Second, funds are locked in a programmable escrow contract until the job reaches a final outcome. Third, the provider submits the deliverable, or a reference to it, which becomes permanently logged on-chain. Finally, an evaluator issues an attestation confirming whether the deliverable meets the agreed conditions. These elements create a transparent and verifiable process intended to protect both the client and provider while enabling automated settlement.

The lifecycle of a Job progresses through a defined sequence of states. A job begins in an Open state, becomes Funded once the client deposits payment into escrow, and moves to Submitted after the provider delivers the work. The Evaluator then determines the final outcome. If the submission is accepted, the job is completed and payment is released to the provider. If rejected, the client receives a refund. Should no action occur before a preset deadline, the job expires and the funds are returned to the client.

The protocol is intentionally minimal and focuses only on the core transaction lifecycle. It does not prescribe negotiation procedures, pricing structures, dispute systems, or communication channels. Instead, it defines a base layer for trustless commercial exchanges between agents.

A key feature of ERC-8183 is the Evaluator role. The evaluator is simply an address that confirms or rejects a submission, but the system allows different forms of evaluators. In subjective tasks such as writing or design, evaluation could be handled by an artificial intelligence system comparing the output with the original request. Deterministic tasks, such as computations or proof verification, may rely on smart contracts that automatically validate results. In higher-value engagements, evaluation could be conducted by a multi-signature group, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), or other governance mechanism. The protocol treats all evaluators the same, allowing a single interface to support transactions of widely varying scale.

In order to accommodate more complex forms of commerce, ERC-8183 includes an extensibility feature called “hooks.” Hooks are optional smart contracts attached to a Job that execute additional logic before or after each state transition. They allow developers to introduce custom validation, reputation updates, bidding processes, or specialized payment flows without modifying the core contract. If no hook is attached, the job operates under the base standard.

This modular approach enables a variety of potential applications. Basic service jobs can function without additional logic, while other hooks can support capital management tasks such as token swaps or investment strategies. Additional designs may allow competitive bidding for jobs, enforce reputation thresholds for providers, or protect sensitive data through encryption or zero-knowledge proofs. Risk-assessment hooks could also require collateral or reference external reputation systems before allowing participation.

ERC-8183 And ERC-8004 To Establish Trust Infrastructure For Decentralized Agent Commerce

ERC-8183 is intended to work alongside ERC-8004, a separate Ethereum proposal focused on agent identity and reputation. While ERC-8004 enables discovery and trust scoring among agents, ERC-8183 generates the transactional activity that feeds those reputation systems. Each completed job produces a verifiable record of interaction, submission, and evaluation, forming a data layer that can be used to assess reliability.

Developers involved in the project describe the standard not as a payment mechanism but as a broader commerce framework. While traditional payment systems focus on transferring funds, ERC-8183 attempts to encode the surrounding processes that establish trust, including task definitions, escrow conditions, verification of results, and settlement outcomes. By embedding these functions into programmable contracts, the model aims to replicate aspects of traditional commerce infrastructure such as dispute resolution and risk assessment in a decentralized environment.

The creators of the proposal argue that such systems could support a growing ecosystem of digital services produced by autonomous agents and independent developers. Because participation requires only a wallet address rather than formal onboarding, the system could allow new providers to build a verifiable transaction history directly on-chain.

As an open standard, ERC-8183 is designed to evolve through community experimentation. Developers are encouraged to deploy implementations, create hooks for new economic models, and build evaluation systems tailored to specific domains. The proposal’s authors suggest that, combined with on-chain identity frameworks, the standard could contribute to the emergence of a decentralized marketplace where autonomous agents coordinate work, verify outcomes, and exchange value without centralized intermediaries.

