Veridise’s AuditHub: Bringing Continuous Security to Web3 Development

In Brief Veridise’s AuditHub is a continuous security platform that embeds protection directly into the development process, addressing the issue of late audits in Web3.

In Web3, audits often arrive too late. Teams build, test, and deploy for months — only to find critical vulnerabilities when they finally hit the auditing phase.

For Jon Stephens, Co-founder and CEO of Veridise, that cycle needed to change.

“People would get to the auditing phase, there would be substantial issues,” he explains. “That would cause delays — or worse, teams would ship without the features they intended to.”

The solution Veridise built is AuditHub — a continuous security platform that embeds protection directly into the development process.

Security That Starts at Commit

AuditHub isn’t just another scanner. It’s a new kind of assurance layer built on formal methods, a branch of computer science that allows software to be reasoned about mathematically.

“Formal methods let us make very strong statements about code,” says Stephens.

“If a bug isn’t found, it doesn’t exist. If a bug is found, it’s definitely there — and here’s what it is.”

By integrating into a project’s CI/CD pipeline, AuditHub runs automatically every time a developer pushes code. It catches issues early — both common vulnerabilities and those unique to each project — and reports them directly inside GitHub.

“It doesn’t change your workflow,” Jon explains. “Developers can stay inside their usual process, but now every pull request comes with built-in security validation.”

AuditHub isn’t one tool — it’s a suite.

On the DeFi side, it includes Vanguard, a static analyzer that identifies common smart contract vulnerabilities, and a fuzzer that detects invariant violations in projects.

On the ZK (zero-knowledge) side, there’s a static analyzer and a formal verifier that ensures circuits behave deterministically — a critical guarantee for cryptographic applications.

“Almost all our tools can be tailored to the project itself,” Jon notes. “You can describe your intended behavior, and AuditHub will reason about whether the code actually does that.”

From One-Time Audits to Continuous Assurance

Traditional audits provide a snapshot in time — but in a world where code is shipped daily, that’s not enough. AuditHub aims to make security continuous.

“We want developers to think about security as early as possible,” says Stephens. “Tools like AuditHub don’t just find bugs — they provide guarantees.”

The platform’s core philosophy is simple: integrate security before the audit, not after it.

“We’re making sure people consider security at every step,” he adds. “That means developers can ship faster, with higher confidence, and without compromising safety.”

A Safer Development Loop for Web3

In an industry where vulnerabilities can cost millions overnight, AuditHub isn’t just a tool — it’s a mindset shift.

By embedding formal verification, continuous scanning, and developer-first integration into one platform, Veridise is redefining what it means to build securely in Web3.

“Security shouldn’t be a final checkbox,” Stephens says. “It should be part of every commit.”

