Vanilla Finance Rebrands As Superp, A Perpetual DEX Focused On Meme-Driven Markets

In Brief Vanilla Finance has rebranded to Superp, shifting its focus to high-leverage perpetual contracts for meme coins and niche on-chain assets, aiming to serve culturally driven, high-risk crypto traders across multichain platforms.

Decentralized perpetual exchange previously known as Vanilla Finance has announced its rebranding to Superp, signaling a strategic pivot toward a more defined and energetic segment within the digital asset trading space. Moving away from its initial broad approach to derivatives, the platform will now concentrate on offering perpetual contracts for meme coins and other unconventional on-chain assets that exist outside the mainstream. This repositioning aligns with emerging demand in volatile, culturally driven trading environments. The updated protocol retains its hallmark features, including access to high-leverage positions—reaching up to 10,000x—and a structural design that eliminates the risk of liquidation, aimed at users with a high risk tolerance and a focus on market momentum.

The change from the name “Vanilla Finance” to “Superp” represents more than a cosmetic adjustment; it reflects a fundamental shift in vision. While the original brand emphasized ease of use and straightforwardness, the project’s new direction is aligned with traders who navigate fast evolving, unpredictable markets. The updated name has been chosen to better match the tone and pace of the community it intends to support. In addition, the rebrand offers greater flexibility for cross-chain expansion, broader community engagement, and adaptation to diverse trading strategies, signaling a departure from a legacy identity that no longer aligns with the project’s evolving objectives.

A Suite Of Specialized Products Powering An Innovative On-Chain Trading Stack

Superp has introduced a suite of three distinct perpetual trading products, each developed to serve different segments of on-chain market participants. The first, Meme Perp, is structured to enable trading on newly launched tokens, allowing users to take long or short positions on meme coins at the earliest stages of market entry.

This product operates using a Total Return Swap (TRS) mechanism, which replicates early price exposure while bypassing traditional limitations typically associated with such assets. The second offering, Alpha Perp, is geared toward tokens highlighted in Binance’s Alpha program. It provides traders with the ability to engage in leveraged trading around tokens gaining traction within emerging narratives and market themes. The third, NoLiquid Perp, focuses on more established meme coins, often considered blue-chip within the meme category.

Instead of employing standard liquidation mechanisms, it utilizes a Profit Swap Contract model, which allows users to access up to 10,000x leverage while eliminating the standard risk of liquidation. Collectively, these products are structured to support a trading environment driven by decentralized trends and meme-based assets, offering access to instruments that are not typically listed on major centralized exchanges.

The cryptocurrency derivatives sector is currently maintaining a consistent monthly trading volume of approximately $365 billion. While the majority of this activity continues to center around well-established tokens, there is a noticeable rise in demand for financial instruments that cater to less conventional assets. Among these, meme coins are increasingly becoming the subject of more structured derivative products. In response to this shift, Superp is positioning itself to tap into the emerging momentum by offering tools that align with high-risk strategies and underrepresented tokens. Recent on-chain activity highlights this trend, with the BNB Chain surpassing $9 billion in weekly decentralized exchange volume—nearly double its peak in 2023—indicating a resurgence of engagement within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Currently operating on the BNB Chain, Superp is exploring broader deployment strategies. The Asia-Pacific region stands out as a key area of interest, particularly due to Binance’s significant presence and user base in that market. By introducing lower-cap and early-stage assets, Superp is aiming to address the needs of traders who are often excluded from conventional perpetual trading platforms.

As perpetual trading mechanisms continue to evolve, Superp is aligning its development roadmap accordingly. With its rebranding complete and an initial rollout on BNB Chain, the project is preparing for a multichain expansion, with Solana identified as the next integration point. This progression reflects a broader industry trend in which perpetual protocols are adapting to accommodate the growing demands of a multichain DeFi environment.

