en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
February 25, 2025

Vanilla Finance Announces Meme Derivative Infrastructure At Hong Kong Keynote

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 25, 2025 at 11:00 am Updated: February 25, 2025 at 8:01 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 25, 2025 at 11:00 am

In Brief

Vanilla Finance’s Michael Cameron delivered a keynote address in Hong Kong, where he introduced new meme derivative infrastructure designed to enhance trading opportunities in the crypto market.

Vanilla Finance’s Michael Cameron Introduces Meme Derivative Infrastructure At Hong Kong Keynote

Co-founder of the decentralized trading platform Vanilla Finance, Michael Cameron delivered a keynote address in Hong Kong, where he introduced the company’s latest product—an meme derivative infrastructure designed to enhance trading opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. 

The product, which has already gained traction within the cryptocurrency community, enables decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to integrate a mechanism that allows users to short any memecoin at any time. By leveraging the often unpredictable price swings of memecoins, traders can potentially benefit not only from price increases but also from market downturns. 

During a panel discussion featuring industry leaders such as Gracy, CEO of Bitget; Jason, CIO of OKX; Alicia, Managing Director of KuCoin; and Ryan, co-founder of Hashed, Michael Cameron emphasized the importance of this innovation in a market where memecoins frequently experience extreme price fluctuations.  

“Let’s be honest—99% of memecoins die or get rugged within the first 10 minutes of launching,” Michael Cameron said. “That’s why we created this product. We want to allow users to earn money not only on the way up but also on the way down. We think this is incredibly revolutionary for the industry,” he added. 

Vanilla Finance Expands Industry Partnerships And Strengthens Position In Web3 Innovation

Vanilla Finance has already established partnerships with several major DEXs, with its co-founder hinting that further details on these collaborations will be shared soon.  

The announcement has gained notable attention, further amplified by coverage from CoinDesk Pitchfest, the official sponsor of Consensus.  

This launch represents Vanilla Finance’s second major contribution to financial innovation in Web3. Previously, the company introduced a product that allowed users to gain exposure to 1 BTC for just $10, simplifying access to digital assets. By adapting familiar financial concepts from Web2 to the decentralized world of Web3, Vanilla Finance aims to make cryptocurrency more accessible to a wider audience. 

With this latest release, the company continues to position itself as a leader in developing user-friendly and innovative solutions tailored for the cryptocurrency community. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Gate.io Releases Overview Of Copy Trading Loss Protection Voucher For Secure Trading

by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025

Wirex Pay Launches New Zeeve-Powered Testnet On Polygon CDK

by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025

Aave Rolls Out v3.3 Upgrade To Improve Protocol Security

by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025

How DePIN Bridges the Gap Between Web3 Idealists and Profit-Driven Builders

by Victoria d'Este
February 25, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Gate.io Releases Overview Of Copy Trading Loss Protection Voucher For Secure Trading

by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025

Wirex Pay Launches New Zeeve-Powered Testnet On Polygon CDK

by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025

Aave Rolls Out v3.3 Upgrade To Improve Protocol Security

by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025

ML KOL Club And CGV Host Web3 Party And Award Ceremony, Celebrating Industry Growth

by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Gate.io Releases Overview Of Copy Trading Loss Protection Voucher For Secure Trading
News Report Technology
Gate.io Releases Overview Of Copy Trading Loss Protection Voucher For Secure Trading
by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025
Wirex Pay Launches New Zeeve-Powered Testnet On Polygon CDK
News Report Technology
Wirex Pay Launches New Zeeve-Powered Testnet On Polygon CDK
by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025
Aave Rolls Out v3.3 Upgrade To Improve Protocol Security
News Report Technology
Aave Rolls Out v3.3 Upgrade To Improve Protocol Security
by Alisa Davidson
February 25, 2025
How DePIN Bridges the Gap Between Web3 Idealists and Profit-Driven Builders
Opinion Business Markets Technology
How DePIN Bridges the Gap Between Web3 Idealists and Profit-Driven Builders
by Victoria d'Este
February 25, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.