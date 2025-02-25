Vanilla Finance Announces Meme Derivative Infrastructure At Hong Kong Keynote

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Vanilla Finance’s Michael Cameron delivered a keynote address in Hong Kong, where he introduced new meme derivative infrastructure designed to enhance trading opportunities in the crypto market.

Co-founder of the decentralized trading platform Vanilla Finance, Michael Cameron delivered a keynote address in Hong Kong, where he introduced the company’s latest product—an meme derivative infrastructure designed to enhance trading opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.

The product, which has already gained traction within the cryptocurrency community, enables decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to integrate a mechanism that allows users to short any memecoin at any time. By leveraging the often unpredictable price swings of memecoins, traders can potentially benefit not only from price increases but also from market downturns.

During a panel discussion featuring industry leaders such as Gracy, CEO of Bitget; Jason, CIO of OKX; Alicia, Managing Director of KuCoin; and Ryan, co-founder of Hashed, Michael Cameron emphasized the importance of this innovation in a market where memecoins frequently experience extreme price fluctuations.

“Let’s be honest—99% of memecoins die or get rugged within the first 10 minutes of launching,” Michael Cameron said. “That’s why we created this product. We want to allow users to earn money not only on the way up but also on the way down. We think this is incredibly revolutionary for the industry,” he added.

Vanilla Finance Expands Industry Partnerships And Strengthens Position In Web3 Innovation

Vanilla Finance has already established partnerships with several major DEXs, with its co-founder hinting that further details on these collaborations will be shared soon.

The announcement has gained notable attention, further amplified by coverage from CoinDesk Pitchfest, the official sponsor of Consensus.

This launch represents Vanilla Finance’s second major contribution to financial innovation in Web3. Previously, the company introduced a product that allowed users to gain exposure to 1 BTC for just $10, simplifying access to digital assets. By adapting familiar financial concepts from Web2 to the decentralized world of Web3, Vanilla Finance aims to make cryptocurrency more accessible to a wider audience.

With this latest release, the company continues to position itself as a leader in developing user-friendly and innovative solutions tailored for the cryptocurrency community.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson