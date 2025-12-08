Vanar Names Saiprasad Raut Head Of Payments Infrastructure to Advance Intelligent And Agentic Payment Systems

In Brief Vanar has appointed payments veteran Saiprasad Raut as Head of Payments Infrastructure to advance AI‑driven, blockchain‑based financial systems.

Vanar, an AI-focused blockchain infrastructure company developing advanced financial systems, has appointed Saiprasad Raut as Head of Payments Infrastructure, reinforcing its leadership in the evolving global payments landscape, including stablecoin settlement, tokenized assets, and autonomous financial automation.

Raut brings over 25 years of experience in the payments sector, having held senior positions at FIS, Fiserv, Global Payments, and Capgemini. He most recently worked as Strategy Director for Worldpay’s Crypto and Emerging Business team, guiding enterprise adoption of digital asset payments and next-generation settlement networks. He also contributed to enterprise blockchain standards as a member of the Hedera Governing Council, co-chairing the Ecosystem Growth committee.

Vanar is creating the infrastructure to enable instantaneous, intelligent, and autonomous financial transactions, encompassing stablecoin-based global settlements, tokenized real-world assets across interoperable networks, AI-driven management of payments, reconciliation, and compliance in real time, as well as on-chain execution of intelligent settlement logic through its AI-native architecture.

Saiprasad Raut To Spearhead Payments Infrastructure, Bridging Legacy Rails With AI-Driven Finance

The new payments infrastructure lead’s extensive background in traditional payments, cryptocurrency infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain positions him as one of the few professionals with the expertise to connect and integrate these areas on a global scale.

“Saiprasad is one of the most respected minds in global payments,” said Jawad Ashraf, CEO of Vanar, in a written statement. “He understands the legacy rails and he understands the new rails. His leadership accelerates our mission to build intelligent and agentic payment infrastructure that can support the next decade of financial innovation,” he added.

“I have spent my career modernizing payment networks around the world. The next chapter will be shaped by AI-driven money flows, stablecoins, tokenization, and autonomous financial agents,” said Saiprasad Raut, Head of Payments Infrastructure, in a written statement. “Vanar is building the infrastructure that makes this future possible. I am excited to help lead this transformation,” he added.

This appointment occurs amid increasing collaboration between Vanar and Worldpay. Earlier in the year, Worldpay joined as an official validator on Vanar Chain, highlighting a mutual commitment to responsible, compliant, and scalable blockchain integration for real-world financial transactions.

