Vanar Launches Neutron Roadshow 2025 In Pakistan To Showcase AI Tools And Foster Academic Innovation

In Brief Vanar has launched the Neutron Roadshow 2025 across Pakistani universities to introduce students and faculty to its myNeutron.ai browser extension, which provides persistent AI memory for seamless, cross-platform academic research and productivity.

Intelligent AI infrastructure provider for Web3, Vanar, announced the launch of the next phase of its Neutron Roadshow 2025 — a two-month educational tour across universities in Pakistan designed to introduce students and faculty to practical applications of artificial intelligence in academic research and productivity. The initiative follows earlier editions of the roadshow held in Korea and Singapore.

The Pakistan leg begins in Islamabad before moving to Lahore, followed by visits to Peshawar, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. Vanar also intends to expand the program’s format to additional regions, including Turkey, Africa, and Malaysia.

At the center of the initiative is myNeutron.ai, a browser extension developed by Vanar that functions as a persistent memory layer for AI interactions. Unlike conventional AI tools that lose context with each session, myNeutron enables continuous, cross-platform memory retention, allowing users to maintain context across interactions. The product concept was inspired by feedback from university users who expressed frustration over repetitive re-contextualization during AI-assisted research and writing.

The myNeutron.ai browser extension addresses the challenge of lost context by storing and recalling information across major LLMs, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Google Docs, enabling users to continue their work seamlessly across platforms.

From October through November, Vanar’s teams will visit universities across Pakistan, from Peshawar to Karachi, including UET, NUST, FAST, LGU, UMT, Bahria University, Comsats, and the University of Peshawar. Each campus event will feature interactive seminars, live demonstrations of the product, and student competitions designed to explore practical applications of AI in academic research and productivity.

Vanar has signed memoranda of understanding with multiple universities, providing all students and faculty—not only event participants—with three months of complimentary access to the myNeutron Pro subscription, along with special discounts.

Initial events held at Islamabad, IMSciences, and Pak-Austria Haripur attracted hundreds of students interested in learning how AI memory tools could help them manage coursework, streamline development workflows, and collaborate more efficiently on group projects. One UET student noted that the extension has eliminated the need to repeatedly re-explain their research topic at the start of each session.

Vanar has formalized partnerships with each university it visits through memoranda of understanding, reinforcing collaboration between the technology sector and academic institutions as Pakistan seeks to expand its AI capabilities. This initiative builds on Vanar’s efforts over the past 18 months to support and empower students in the country.

The program is designed to maintain student engagement with myNeutron beyond the initial campus visits. Partner universities are recognized as official Neutron AI institutions, gaining access to early product features, specialized training, and discounted licenses for their students.

“Three years from now, these students will be building the products and companies that define Pakistan’s tech sector,” said Irfan Khan, Vanar’s Head of Ecosystem, in a written statement. “What they learn about AI today will help them improve their creativity and research,” he added.

Through November, events will take place at universities in Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, with several thousand students expected to participate by the conclusion of the tour. For Vanar, the roadshow serves both as an educational initiative and as a platform to introduce myNeutron to users who are likely to benefit most, fostering an early understanding of AI tools and their application in academic and professional contexts.

