News Report Technology
October 16, 2025

Validator Watcher Nodes Launched 600 Million Times — DeNet Hits Decentralized Storage Milestone

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 16, 2025 at 4:01 am Updated: October 16, 2025 at 4:01 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 16, 2025 at 4:01 am

In Brief

DeNet’s decentralized storage network has surpassed 600 million launches of its mobile Watcher Nodes—validator apps that secure and replicate data across the network—marking a major step toward fully user-driven, sovereign data infrastructure.

Validator Watcher Nodes Launched 600 Million Times — DeNet Hits Decentralized Storage Milestone

DeNet, the decentralized storage protocol, has hit a major milestone: its mobile Watcher Nodes — the network’s validators — have been launched over 600 million times. This marks a key step forward in building a robust, user-driven decentralized infrastructure that ensures data integrity, availability, and sovereignty.

What is a Watcher Node

Watcher Nodes are mobile device-based validators designed to monitor the DeNet network to ensure data is securely stored and replicated across Datakeeper nodes. If any copy goes missing, the system instantly recreates them, keeping the network resilient.

Launched in October 2024, Watcher Nodes have rapidly gained traction. Within just one year, DeNet has grown to over 5 million users, with more than 2 million unique Watcher devices. For their contributions in keeping the network secure, Watchers can participate in DeNet’s airdrops and even earn a sustainable income stream from DeNet storage clients later on.

A Fully Decentralized Ecosystem

Watcher Nodes operate alongside DeNet Storage Protocol and Datakeeper nodes, forming a cohesive, trustless architecture. Together, they address one of the most critical challenges in decentralized storage: guaranteeing long-term data preservation and accessibility.

“Building a protocol like this is no small feat,” says Rafik Singatullin, Co-founder of DeNet. “After years of relentless development, we’ve created a fully decentralized system that empowers individuals, businesses, and governments with absolute control over their data. Backed by a global network of users who have launched Watcher Node over 600 million times, we’re setting a new standard for secure, sovereign storage — one that will redefine how people interact with data forever.”

Low Barrier to Entry, High Impact

Joining the DeNet network as a Watcher Node requires only a smartphone with internet access and the official DeNet Storage & Watcher Node app. The platform features a user-friendly, gamified interface designed to drive mass adoption and make decentralized storage accessible to all.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.