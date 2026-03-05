en en
News Report Technology
March 05, 2026

USDsui Goes Live On Sui Mainnet, Introducing A Native Digital Dollar For Scalable Finance And Global Payments

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 05, 2026 at 2:03 am Updated: March 05, 2026 at 2:03 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 05, 2026 at 2:03 am

In Brief

Sui has launched Sui Dollar on its mainnet, a native stablecoin issued by Bridge, a subsidiary of Stripe, designed to support scalable payments and financial infrastructure across the Sui ecosystem.

USDsui Goes Live On Sui Mainnet, Introducing A Native Digital Dollar For Scalable Finance And Global Payments

Layer 1 blockchain Sui announced the launch of Sui Dollar, a native stablecoin created for the Sui ecosystem, which is now live on the network’s mainnet. The digital asset was first introduced in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is issued by Bridge, a subsidiary of Stripe. 

According to the announcement, the Sui Dollar is designed to function as a unified digital version of the US dollar intended to support scalable financial infrastructure and global payment use cases.

The stablecoin was developed using Bridge’s Open Issuance platform, an infrastructure framework aimed at simplifying the deployment of stablecoins while maintaining enterprise-level compliance and operational controls. This approach allows projects to launch regulated digital currencies more quickly while ensuring the systems are capable of supporting large-scale financial activity.

At the time of launch, the Sui Dollar is already accessible across several wallets, decentralized finance protocols, and applications built within the Sui ecosystem. Among the platforms supporting the asset are Aftermath, Alphalend, Bluefin, Cetus, NAVI, Scallop, Suilend, and Turbos Finance, among others. Through the broader Open Issuance ecosystem, the Sui Dollar is also designed to interoperate with other stablecoins issued using Bridge’s infrastructure.

Stablecoin Infrastructure Built For Scalable Payments

The stablecoin is intended to serve as a core digital currency within the Sui network, providing payment rails designed for both developers and institutions. Potential applications include cross-border transactions, remittance services, and peer-to-peer transfers, while also giving users access to liquidity within the Sui financial ecosystem.

The Sui blockchain was developed by engineers who previously worked on the digital currency initiatives Diem and Libra at Meta Platforms. The network was created to address scalability and performance limitations that have historically affected blockchain-based payment systems. The launch of the Sui Dollar is described as part of the broader effort to build financial infrastructure capable of supporting global digital payments.

Bridge’s Open Issuance system aims to reduce the technical and regulatory complexity often associated with stablecoin deployment. By enabling faster implementation while preserving institutional-grade safeguards, the platform allows projects like Sui to introduce new digital assets designed for long-term scalability.

The stablecoin enters a network that has already experienced significant activity in the digital dollar sector. In January 2026 alone, Sui recorded more than $111 billion in stablecoin transfer volume, reflecting growing adoption of blockchain-based payment tools.

Institutional interest in the Sui ecosystem has also increased over the past year. Financial firms including 21Shares, Bitwise Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale Investments, and VanEck have introduced Sui-related investment products or announced strategic initiatives tied to the network. At the same time, platforms such as Robinhood and Circle have integrated support for Sui-based services.

With the introduction of a native stablecoin designed for programmable financial infrastructure, the Sui network is expanding the tools available to developers, institutions, and users working to build digital financial services on blockchain technology.

Tags:

Disclaimer

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

