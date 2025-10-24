UPay Adopts Tencent Cloud To Enhance UX On Its Global Financial Platform

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief UPay has adopted Tencent Cloud’s communication solutions to enhance performance, security, and user experience across its global cryptocurrency payment platform.

Global cryptocurrency payment card platform UPay announced that it has implemented Tencent Cloud’s communication solutions to improve the user experience across its network, aiming to raise performance and reliability standards within the fintech sector.

Tencent Cloud, a leading global cloud provider, delivers new technologies to support digital transformation across industries, offering stable and secure cloud products and services that leverage cloud computing, AI, Big Data analytics, IoT, and network security.

Its financial sector solutions include secure cloud infrastructure, AI-powered analytics, blockchain capabilities, and real-time communication tools designed to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.

“This initiative marks a milestone in our mission to elevate user experience in financial services to new heights,” said Owen Yang, CEO of UPay, in a written statement. “Tencent Cloud’s proven, enterprise-grade capabilities give us the technological strength to scale confidently, safeguard our users’ assets, and innovate at speed,” he added.

“We are excited to support the vision of a more connected global financial ecosystem,” said Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the Middle East, in a written statement. “The digital assets industry requires high standards of security, performance, and reliability. Our cloud solutions empower innovators to build trusted, scalable, and transformative payment services for the future,” he added.

UPay Expands Global Crypto Payment Services With App Upgrade And Launch Of Premier Card

UPay is a global cryptocurrency payment card platform that allows users to spend their cryptocurrency holdings wherever conventional payment cards are accepted. The platform aims to bridge the gap between digital and traditional finance by offering secure, user-friendly, and efficient financial solutions.

Earlier this year, UPay upgraded its core application, creating two distinct platforms: UPay Wallet for individual users and UP Business for enterprise clients, and also introduced the UPay Crypto Premier Card to expand its services in the cryptocurrecy payments sector.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

