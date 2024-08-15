Unite Raises $3M From Superlayer In Seed Extension Round To Build Web3 Mobile Gaming Infrastructure

In Brief Unite raised $3 million in funding in a seed extension round led by Superlayer to advance its mobile gaming infrastructure.

Layer 3 blockchain solution for mobile gaming, Unite announced that it has raised $3 million in funding in a seed extension round led by Superlayer. With the fresh funding, Unite intends to advance its mobile gaming infrastructure, encompassing enhancements to its blockchain and node components, game development service SDK, wallet SDK, as well as to introduce new games.

This funding round builds on the support previously received during Unite’s seed round following its rebranding from Taki. Notable contributors in this round were Coinbase Ventures, OKX Ventures, Solana Ventures, HTX Ventures, along with other backers.

Unite’s goal is to enhance on-chain interactions and promote a sustainable revenue-backed economy model, advancing the Web3 mobile gaming ecosystem. It provides extensive tools for gamers, builders, and Web3 communities, intending to address growth challenges in existing infrastructure.

Its solution offers several features that set it apart from other Web3 mobile games, which include a high-TPS blockchain created to process a large number of daily active users on mobile, one-stop wrappers compatible with key mobile game frameworks, frictionless user onboarding via in-app account abstraction, efficient mobile transactions via relayer technology, and specialized ecosystems tailored for Web3 mobile gaming.

Unite Emerges As Leading Layer 3 Blockchain For Mobile Gaming With Over 5M Downloads And 300,000 Monthly Active Players

It represents the Layer 3 blockchain designed specifically for the mobile game mass-market, emphasizing the player experience with opportunities to generate income while playing. Its solution includes the blockchain, client, and ecosystem components, creating a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) comprised of numerous daily active devices globally.

Since transitioning from Taki to Unite at the beginning of this year, the platform has recorded over 5 million downloads and now has more than 300,000 monthly active participants. It currently features nearly 100 games and mini-games available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and some of them are ranked among the top ten in the Google Play Pass Game.

According to the roadmap, it intends to unveil additional games in coming months and support the expansion of the Web3 mobile game ecosystem and brand partnerships. Unite also plans to release the Unite Oracle node by the end of the year and roll out the mainnet for its blockchain in 2025.

