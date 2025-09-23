Turning Digital Assets into Daily Life with OKX

Buying coffee with stablecoins as easily as using Apple Pay may sound futuristic, but for Lennix Lai, Global Chief Commercial Officer at OKX, it’s the kind of everyday reality crypto is heading toward. In this interview, he shares how OKX is working to make digital assets accessible to all, from building the “new money app” to pioneering zero-knowledge technology and tokenized real-world assets that could transform global finance.

Can you share OKX’s vision for the future of crypto trading?

Our vision is to make crypto trading as accessible, secure and familiar as any mainstream financial service. We’re building the “new money app,” where people can trade, hold and pay using digital assets in their daily lives – not just as a specialist or an investor but as part of everyday finance.

What major trends do you believe will shape the global blockchain and digital asset infrastructure?

I see regulatory clarity, cross-chain connectivity, and tokenization of real-world assets leading the way. As frameworks like GENIUS Act and MiCAR get adopted, and as Layer 2 solutions and bridges get more sophisticated, digital assets will flow more freely and securely. This all speeds up mainstream and institutional adoption.

What’s the concept behind “wallet as a browser,” and how is OKX preparing for it?

“Wallet as a browser” means making your crypto wallet the entry point to everything – payments, DeFi, NFTs, and even digital identity. We’re scaling up our wallet to support 130+ blockchains and building in features like passkey splits and ZK email recovery. It’s about opening up the entire onchain world with a click, without complexity.

How can the industry overcome challenges of scalability and high transaction fees to enable widespread adoption?

I believe the answer is zero-knowledge technology and efficient layer-2 blockchains. With X Layer, our EVM Layer 2, we’re delivering thousands of transactions per second for near-zero fees. Transactions are fast, affordable, and ready for the kind of scale that makes crypto practical for everyone.

How does OKX foresee tokenized real-world assets transforming global capital markets by 2030?

Tokenized real-world assets are already changing the game. We’re not seeing them as competition with mainstream finance; big players like Nasdaq, Franklin Templeton, and Stripe are rolling out digital asset custody, tokenized settlement platforms, and blockchain-powered payment rails. We expect trillions more in liquidity and more flexible, accessible markets as these institutions use blockchain to modernize how trades, custody, and payments work.

What innovations can improve user experience and accessibility, particularly for those new to crypto trading?

For new users, our focus is on removing friction. That means simple onboarding, easy wallet recovery, clear navigation, and low-fee trades. Features like “silent rewards” and one-tap access to trading and payments make the process feel familiar, so anyone can get started with confidence – just like using a regular Web2 app.

What innovations in compliant self-custody wallets does OKX anticipate will become industry standards?

We see secure, compliant self-custody as the future. Our approach mixes MPC wallets, split key management, seamless recovery, and an intuitive KYC process, so users get privacy and control with built-in safeguards. The idea is to let anyone, retail or institution, manage their assets with peace of mind and without jumping through hoops.

How is the industry addressing security threats like hacks, fraud, and wash trading in crypto markets?

Security is a top priority and means more than just cold storage. We use multi-signature protection, real-time monitoring, AI-driven fraud detection, and third-party audits like Proof-of-Reserves to stay ahead. Regular penetration testing and trusted custody partners give users and institutions the protection and transparency they expect.

What infrastructure developments is OKX prioritizing to support global trading and investment growth?

We’re investing heavily in X Layer and unified stablecoin order books so users and institutions get deep liquidity and frictionless trades. Our wallet supports over 130 blockchains, and our institutional custody solutions – like our collateral mirroring program with Standard Chartered – give institutions a secure, regulated way to trade and hold assets with confidence.

What does the next “golden era” for crypto look like from OKX’s perspective, and how are you preparing for it?

The golden era for crypto is when digital assets fit seamlessly into daily life, not just as investments or trading instruments, but as a part of everyday payments. Imagine buying a coffee with stablecoins at any merchant, with the same ease and familiarity as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or any other mobile wallet, while the vendor receives their currency of choice (e.g., fiat, crypto) just like any other transaction. We’re preparing by rolling out OKX Pay in more key markets and further integrating with major networks, so crypto can truly become a routine part of global commerce for everyone.

