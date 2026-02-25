TruStage To Issue Cash-Backed Stablecoin For US Credit Unions

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief TruStage has announced plans to launch TSDA, a fully cash-backed US dollar stablecoin developed with Block Time Financial, with a 2026 pilot aimed at enabling real-time, low-cost and cross-border digital payments for credit unions.

Insurance and financial services organization, TruStage, has disclosed plans to introduce TruStage Stablecoin, identified by the ticker TSDA, a fully reserved stablecoin denominated in US dollars and positioned for use within the credit union sector.

The initiative is intended to expand access to digital payment infrastructure for community-focused financial institutions and to provide an alternative payment rail tailored to their operational and regulatory needs.

The organization, which has served credit unions for more than nine decades, currently supports more than 93% of the more than 4,300 credit unions operating across the United States, representing a combined asset base exceeding two trillion dollars.

According to the company, TSDA is expected to be among the first stablecoin offerings designed specifically for community-based financial institutions and will draw on long-standing industry relationships, institutional scale and established operational capabilities.

According to Brian Kaas, president and managing director of TruStage Ventures, the interest from credit unions in stablecoin technology has accelerated in recent months, noting that the passage of the GENIUS Act has contributed to greater regulatory clarity and increased institutional attention. He said credit unions are increasingly viewing stablecoins as a functional payments infrastructure rather than as speculative digital assets, and that the company is pursuing a collaborative model intended to allow participating institutions to adopt the technology collectively.

The stablecoin initiative is being developed through a strategic partnership between TruStage and Block Time Financial, a firm focused on blockchain systems designed to incorporate regulatory and compliance requirements. Under the partnership structure, TruStage will serve as the issuer of TSDA, while Block Time Financial will supply the blockchain infrastructure and provide operational services, including security controls and digital account functionality.

Credit union sector represents one of the largest remaining segments for institutional adoption of stablecoin-based payment systems and cited TruStage’s established reputation among credit unions as a key factor in the potential for broad industry uptake.

TSDA Pilot Goes Live To Support Real-Time, Low-Cost and Cross-Border Payments For Credit Unions

The two companies indicated that the project is intended to deliver a modernized digital payment framework capable of supporting near-instant, low-cost money movement and system integration for both institutions and their members.

Anticipated applications include inter-credit-union settlements and disbursements, accelerated funding for multiple loan categories, rapid settlement of loan participations, lower-cost and more accessible peer-to-peer payments, bill payments and merchant transactions, as well as reduced-friction cross-border transfers, including use cases involving military personnel stationed outside the United States.

TruStage confirmed that it has begun recruiting credit unions to participate in an initial pilot program scheduled for the first half of 2026, with broader eligibility planned in subsequent phases. The company stated that no participation fee is expected for institutions joining the pilot. Terrance Williams, president and chief executive officer of TruStage, said stablecoins are reshaping how both consumers and financial institutions move funds and that the initiative aligns with the company’s stated objective of expanding access to financial services and supporting trust and inclusion in the digital economy.

The organization also reported that it continues to evaluate operating structures intended to support the credit union industry over the long term. Subject to regulatory approval, TSDA is expected to be issued by an affiliate of TruStage with a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from AM Best. The company stated that reserve assets will be managed under dedicated oversight and that every issued stablecoin will be backed on a one-to-one basis by cash, a structure designed to maintain stability and reduce operational and liquidity risk.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

