Trust Wallet Introduces In-Wallet Event Trading With Myriad As Debut Prediction Market

In Brief Myriad has become the first platform integrated directly into Trust Wallet’s new Predictions interface, enabling users to trade tokenized real-world event markets within the wallet.

Web3 prediction market protocol Myriad announced that it is the first prediction market to be integrated directly into Trust Wallet’s newly introduced Predictions interface. Trust Wallet, which has a global user base exceeding 220 million, has launched an in-wallet feature enabling users to trade tokenized markets on real-world events without navigating outside the application. The Predictions interface serves as an aggregator of markets from established platforms, starting with Myriad and with plans to add Kalshi and Polymarket. Through this unified interface, users can access and trade outcomes related to cryptocurrency, politics, sports, entertainment, and worldwide events. Markets supported by Myriad are displayed prominently within the Predictions tab, offering immediate liquidity and extensive category representation.

Myriad’s inclusion in Trust Wallet’s Predictions interface comes at a notable moment for the protocol, which recently crossed $100 million in cumulative trading volume. Activity on the platform has expanded tenfold over the past three months, with more than 400,000 active participants completing over 6.3 million trades and 7.3 million transactions, signaling rising interest in event-based prediction markets. The integration builds on Myriad’s recent launch on BNB Chain, a move that enhances accessibility for users and provides lower transaction costs along with increased liquidity.

Bringing Prediction Markets Into Wallet Experience

“Myriad Markets being the first-ever prediction market integrated natively inside a wallet marks a major moment for this asset class,” said Farokh Sarmad, president and co-founder of Myriad, in a written statement. “Trust Wallet is where tens of millions of people begin and manage their crypto experience, so bringing Myriad directly into that flow makes on-chain predictions accessible in a way the industry has never seen before. We are honoured to partner and to move this industry forward together,” he added.

“People shouldn’t need five apps to express what they think will happen next,” said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet, in a written statement. “Wallets are becoming the home for all kinds of trading — not just tokens, but also information, opinions, and expectations. Our vision is to unlock access safely and give users the simplest way to participate in these emerging markets,” she added.

As the first platform to be integrated, Myriad serves as the foundation of the Predictions feature by providing core transaction infrastructure and leading market categories. Trust Wallet anticipates that the interface will evolve into a primary destination for accessing tokenized markets on real-world events as more providers are added.

“Being the first platform to launch within Predictions highlights the strength of the community and ecosystem behind Myriad,” said Ilan Hazan, COO and co-founder of Myriad, in a written statement. “We are committed to building the most accessible and transparent environment for event-driven contracts, and this integration is an important step toward that vision,” he added.

