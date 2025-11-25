Myriad Reaches $100M Trading Volume, Driving Tenfold Growth In Prediction Markets Within Three Months

In Brief Myriad has surpassed $100M in USDC trading volume with 10x growth in three months, attracting over 400,000 traders while expanding to BNB Chain, partnering with Walrus and more.

Myriad, a Web3 prediction market protocol, has exceeded $100 million in USDC trading volume since its launch, generating more than 6.3 million trades, 7.3 million transactions, and over 400,000 active traders across the platform. This development reflects a tenfold increase within a three-month period, highlighting the protocol’s fast uptake and its intention to position prediction markets as a significant component of decentralized finance (DeFi).

“Prediction markets are no longer niche experiments, they’re becoming a mainstream way to trade ideas,” said Loxley Fernandes, co-founder and CEO of Myriad in a written statement. “In just three months, we’ve seen 10x growth in trading volume. This shows there’s massive demand for a platform where forecasts and insights can be traded like any other financial asset,” he added.

“Myriad turns prediction markets into a social layer for truth discovery,” said Farokh Sarmad, co-founder and president of Myriad in a written statement. “This creates an always-on flywheel: media coverage drives attention, attention fuels volume, and volume attracts liquidity and traders,” he added.

Last month, Myriad broadened its presence to BNB Chain with the introduction of fast Automated Markets, aiming to access a larger user base and further its multichain prediction market approach. The previous week, it formed a partnership with the developer platform Walrus to store all market data and media entirely on-chain, establishing an immutable and verifiable record that strengthens trust, supports auditing, and creates opportunities for new uses across DeFi and AI.

“We’re building Myriad to be both the intuitive front-end experience for everyday users and the core prediction-market infrastructure other teams rely on,” added Ilan Hazan, co-founder and COO of Myriad in a written statement. “Our focus is on engineering the protocol layer capable of making prediction markets a foundational pillar of global DeFi,” he added.

Myriad is presenting itself as a platform suited for general traders as well as a foundational protocol for additional prediction markets, extending its reach across BNB, Abstract, and Linea. This expansion is supported by notable user adoption, increased media attention, and an adherence to a compliance-driven approach aimed at integrating prediction markets as a significant component of the global DeFi landscape.

