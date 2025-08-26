Trump Media Group CRO Strategy To Raise $6.42B For CRO Digital Asset Treasury

In Brief Yorkville Acquisition, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a publicly traded digital asset treasury focused on CRO, funded with $1 billion in tokens, cash, and credit, and subject to multi-year founder share lock-ups.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp., Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., and Crypto.com have announced a definitive agreement to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company focused on acquiring the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos ecosystem. Yorkville Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Yorkville Acquisition Sponsor LLC.

Upon completion of the business combination, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy will be majority-owned by Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com as founding partners. The treasury is expected to be funded with $1 billion in CRO tokens (6,313,000,212 CRO, representing approximately 19% of the total CRO market capitalization at the time of announcement), $200 million in cash, $220 million in cash from mandatory exercise warrants, and an additional $5 billion equity line of credit from an affiliate of Yorkville, YA II PN, Ltd. This structure would make it the first publicly traded CRO treasury company and likely the largest digital asset treasury company relative to market capitalization.

YA II PN, Ltd. has also entered a backstop agreement to purchase Class A ordinary shares of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. that are validly submitted for redemption by public shareholders, capped at 9.9% beneficial ownership of the shares, prior to the closing of the business combination.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp. intends to list its Class A ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “MCGA” prior to the business combination, with the symbol transferring to Trump Media Group CRO Strategy upon closing. The timing of this symbol change will be announced separately.

To demonstrate a long-term commitment to Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com have agreed to an initial one-year lock-up period for their founding shareholdings, including all granted warrants, followed by an additional three-year restricted release schedule.

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy To Build Digital Asset Treasury On Cronos To Support Scalable, Compliant, And High-Performance Digital Finance

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans to allocate its funding toward creating a digital asset treasury of CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain ecosystem. Cronos is a high-performance, interoperable blockchain designed to deliver speed, scalability, and cross-network connectivity, providing a foundation for digital economic activity in the United States. The platform supports low-cost, high-speed smart contract deployment and seamless integration with other major blockchains, enabling widespread adoption of decentralized applications across finance, commerce, and public infrastructure while avoiding the congestion and high fees associated with older networks. Utilizing a proof-of-authority consensus mechanism, a robust validator network, and enterprise-grade security, Cronos offers the reliability and performance required for large-scale, mission-critical applications.

The ecosystem already hosts a variety of decentralized finance protocols, multi-asset marketplaces, and other applications, with CRO serving as both a utility and governance token. Through integration with Crypto.com’s global infrastructure and strategic partnerships with payment processors and financial service platforms, Cronos is positioned to work within US financial systems while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards. Its combination of cross-chain interoperability, cost efficiency, and growing developer engagement facilitates instant payments, real-world asset tokenization, and transparent smart contract execution, establishing Cronos as a blockchain capable of supporting a modern, digital-first economy.

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy To Deploy Validator Node To Maximize CRO Staking Rewards And Support Network Governance

Following the completion of the Business Combination, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans to execute a digital asset treasury strategy focused on the accumulation and active management of CRO. This strategy aims to generate long-term value by directing the majority of the Company’s cash reserves toward CRO acquisition. By prioritizing yield-producing, ecosystem-aligned assets over traditional non-productive holdings, the company seeks to optimize capital efficiency, establish itself as a disciplined, long-term participant in the digital asset market, and secure an advantageous early position in a growing sector.

As part of this approach, the company will establish and operate a validator node, delegating managed CRO to support network security and governance. The validator will generate native staking rewards, which will be reinvested to compound CRO holdings and offset operational costs. Managed by a team with specialized expertise in the Cronos ecosystem, the validator is intended to maximize staking rewards and encourage additional CRO delegation from external token holders.

