TRON Proposes Mainnet 4.8.0 Upgrade To Support Ethereum Cancun Compatibility, Now Open For Discussion

In Brief TRON mainnet 4.8.0 upgrade proposal introduces enhancements for EVM compatibility, consensus layer security, and energy-efficient opcode support, aligning with Ethereum’s Cancun upgrade to improve cross-chain interoperability and network performance.

Proposal for the TRON mainnet version 4.8.0 upgrade has been introduced within the proof-of-stake blockchain’s community. The purpose of this proposal is to implement specific instructions that align the TRON Virtual Machine (TVM) with recent advancements in the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and to improve the functionality of the consensus layer on the blockchain.

The Ethereum Cancun upgrade, which was deployed on March 13th, introduced several enhancements. TRON intends to adopt these changes to preserve EVM compatibility, supporting a consistent development environment across platforms. Incorporating the new instructions from the Cancun upgrade is considered necessary to achieve operational alignment while also realizing gains in smart contract performance and energy efficiency.

This proposal aims to activate the Cancun upgrade opcodes on TRON, reinforcing EVM alignment and contributing to interoperability across different blockchain environments.

The activation of these opcodes in a placeholder capacity is expected to sustain TVM-EVM compatibility, facilitate cross-chain development, ease the transition of EVM-based smart contracts to TRON, and extend energy-saving advantages to developers working within the TRON ecosystem.

Enabling enhanced verification at the consensus layer is intended to strengthen the network by addressing vulnerabilities that could arise during maintenance periods. Specifically, it aims to prevent the creation of invalid blocks and block headers with timestamps that are not exact multiples of three seconds. Additionally, updates to the Super Representative ranking algorithm are included to ensure its reliability under uncommon conditions.

In order to support future cross-platform functionality and improve compatibility with a broader range of Java Development Kit versions, Java-Tron is expected to move from using the java.lang.Math class to a mathematical library that delivers consistent calculation results across different environments.

As the TRON network continues to develop, improvements in security and operational efficiency remain a priority. While safeguards are currently in place to limit certain types of transactions—such as those involving large payloads, multiple outcomes, near-expiry timing, or account activations—these controls have not yet been integrated into the consensus layer. The absence of such enforcement at this level may introduce performance concerns, even though they do not compromise the safety of assets or the consistency of data on the chain.

This proposal is designed to incorporate elements of the Ethereum Cancun upgrade and apply additional refinements to the consensus layer, with the goal of enhancing both the stability and performance of the TRON network.

The proposed timeline includes a voting request creation date of June 23rd, and an effective date of June 26th.

Technical Specifications: Storage Opcodes, Memory Copying, And Opcode Instructions

Two new opcodes related to transient storage are scheduled for activation: TLOAD (0x5c) for reading from transient storage, and TSTORE (0x5d) for writing to it. Transient storage offers a more energy-efficient solution for handling temporary data during a transaction. It serves as an alternative to traditional memory by allowing data persistence across internal calls within the same transaction, without retaining that data after the transaction completes. Further technical information is outlined in TIP-650.

The MCOPY opcode (0x5e) is also set to be introduced, providing a method for efficiently copying data between memory regions. This instruction supports improved energy efficiency in scenarios where smart contracts perform intensive memory operations. Details on this addition can be found in TIP-651.

Additional enhancements to consensus layer verification are also included. These involve setting limits on the size of account creation transactions to better manage bandwidth use. Verification of transaction sizes near the upper threshold is strengthened to ensure that individual blocks do not exceed their transaction capacity. Transaction result list lengths are now subject to stricter validation, ensuring alignment with the number of invoked contracts, though discrepancies do not directly affect consensus. A tighter mechanism for handling expired transactions is also being implemented to reduce the likelihood of near-expiry transactions occupying valuable network resources. These updates are described in TIP-694.

Furthermore, the BLOBHASH (0x49) and BLOBBASEFEE (0x4a) opcodes will be introduced as placeholders. These instructions will return a default value of zero and are not intended to deliver full functionality at this stage. Their temporary inclusion is aimed at preserving compatibility with Ethereum bytecode. More information is available in TIP-745.

