Transak To Enable SOL Purchases As Part Of MetaMask’s Multi-Chain Expansion

In Brief MetaMask has integrated native support for the Solana blockchain with Transak facilitating fiat-to-SOL purchases, marking its first expansion beyond EVM networks to simplify multi-chain access and onboarding.

Cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask has introduced native support for the Solana blockchain, marking its first direct integration with a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) network. This development is supported by Transak, a Web3 payments infrastructure provider, which has partnered with MetaMask to facilitate fiat-to-SOL transactions.

As a result of this integration, MetaMask users can now purchase Solana’s native token (SOL) within the application using local fiat currencies through various payment methods, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. This streamlined process eliminates the need for cross-chain bridges or centralized exchanges, allowing for simplified access to the Solana ecosystem.

“This is a significant milestone for MetaMask and a natural extension of our mission to make crypto more accessible,” said Lorenzo Santos, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask, in a written statement. “Solana has become a core part of the Web3 conversation, and with Transak, our users can now effortlessly purchase SOL using their local currencies, simplifying the onboarding experience,” he added.

For more than eight years, MetaMask has served as a widely used access point to the Ethereum ecosystem, enabling users to manage their digital assets, interact with decentralized applications, and participate in web3 environments. The platform experienced a sharp increase in usage during the 2021–2022 market uptrend, coinciding with the rapid growth of decentralized finance, non-fungible token (NFT) activity, and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) participation.

By 2024, MetaMask expanded its on-ramp functionality to include more than ten additional EVM-compatible networks, while also enhancing off-ramp options through infrastructure partners such as Transak. The recent integration of Solana marks a shift toward a more chain-agnostic approach, reducing the need for users to maintain multiple wallets to access different blockchain ecosystems.

Solana Emerges As A Leading Hub For Consumer DeFi Growth

Solana has experienced a notable recovery over the past 18 months. In the first quarter of 2025, it recorded 3.84 million monthly active addresses, ranking it among the most actively used Layer 1 blockchains, second only to Ethereum. Despite this growth, user onboarding within the Solana ecosystem has continued to present challenges.

Transak addresses these challenges by streamlining access beyond just fiat payment integration. It aims to simplify one of the major usability issues in the digital asset space—complex identity verification and onboarding processes. Through a multi-tiered Know Your Customer (KYC) framework, users are only required to provide information that aligns with their local regulations and specific transaction requirements, contributing to a more accessible and user-friendly experience.

This approach is particularly relevant for the estimated 1.4 billion individuals globally who remain unbanked or underbanked. By offering localized fiat on-ramps without the need for centralized exchanges, Transak facilitates more direct access to digital assets and supports broader financial participation, beginning with Solana.

The collaboration between MetaMask and Transak began in 2021, when Transak was integrated as MetaMask’s first fiat on-ramp provider. Since then, the partnership has focused on improving accessibility, simplifying user interactions, and expanding global availability, helping millions of users engage with the Web3 ecosystem more easily.

The current integration involving MetaMask, Solana, and Transak extends beyond basic functionality. It reflects an effort to streamline the user experience across multiple blockchain networks by reducing fragmentation. Through a single wallet interface, users gain access to various chains and localized payment options without requiring advanced technical knowledge.

Looking ahead, MetaMask has announced plans to introduce support for Bitcoin, further broadening its multi-chain capabilities. Transak will continue to operate as the fiat access layer as these developments progress.

“This is what Web3 was always meant to be – open, accessible, and chain-agnostic,” said Sami Start, CEO of Transak, in a written statement. “We’re proud to be building the infrastructure that brings this vision to life, starting with MetaMask and Solana,” he added.

