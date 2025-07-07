Tether Gold Listed On Transak: Bridging Traditional Value With Modern Digital Access

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Transak has added XAU₮ to its platform, enabling global users to access and transact with a blockchain-based, gold-backed digital asset as an alternative store of value.

Global stablecoin onboarding platform Transak has announced the addition of Tether Gold (XAU₮) to its supported assets. XAU₮ is a gold-backed stablecoin issued by Tether, and its inclusion on the platform offers users access to a digital representation of gold within a tokenized, blockchain-based system that does not rely on traditional geographic or institutional limitations.

Through XAU₮, individuals worldwide can hold, transfer, and settle transactions in a gold-backed digital asset without requiring intermediaries, physical vaults, or cross-border constraints. This development introduces an alternative approach to engaging with gold, potentially influencing perspectives on savings, inflation mitigation, and decentralized value transfer.

The availability of XAU₮ on Transak is considered a significant step toward expanding financial access. It allows users, particularly those in regions affected by inflation or economic uncertainty, to acquire gold using localized payment methods such as PIX and SEPA directly from their digital wallets. This integration connects a historically established store of value with present-day financial technology aimed at fostering broader global participation.

“At Transak, we’ve built the world’s most robust infrastructure for onboarding users into stablecoins, and adding Tether Gold is a natural evolution,” said Sami Start, Co-founder and CEO of Transak, in a written statement. “A gold-backed asset like XAU₮ expands the horizon. It offers people a path to preserve value in something time-tested, tangible, and globally trusted. We’re proud to make that accessible through Transak,” he added.

XAU₮: A Borderless Approach To Gold Ownership

Tether Gold is a blockchain-based stablecoin in which each XAU₮ token is backed on a one-to-one basis by one troy ounce of physical gold held in vaults located in Switzerland. In contrast to fiat currencies, which are subject to expansion through monetary issuance, and cryptocurrencies, which often exhibit significant price fluctuations, XAU₮ aims to combine the enduring value and global recognition of gold with the flexibility and utility of digital assets.

The current stablecoin ecosystem is primarily composed of tokens pegged to fiat currencies such as the US Dollar or Euro. While these assets are widely used for remittances, digital payments, and everyday transfers, their value is inherently linked to government-issued monetary systems and the policy decisions of central banks.

Gold-backed stablecoins such as XAU₮ present an alternative model that aligns more closely with early concepts of decentralized financial systems—emphasizing scarcity, resistance to censorship, and independence from centralized fiscal governance. In a global environment shaped by inflationary pressures, monetary stimulus, and shifting geopolitical conditions, such alternatives provide additional options for preserving value.

The integration of XAU₮ into Transak’s infrastructure combines the perceived reliability of gold with a platform designed to offer broad accessibility and ease of use. This development supports digital access to gold-backed savings, aiming to facilitate secure and immediate value storage on a global scale.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson