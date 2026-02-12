en en
News Report Technology
February 12, 2026

Transak Integrates With MegaETH To Deliver Instant Fiat-To-ETH Access On High‑Speed Layer 2

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 12, 2026 at 9:00 am Updated: February 12, 2026 at 5:22 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 12, 2026 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Transak’s integration with MegaETH enables more than ten million users to buy ETH instantly on the high‑speed Layer 2 network using familiar payment methods, removing onboarding barriers and expanding access to real‑time Web3 applications.

Transak Integrates With MegaETH To Deliver Instant Fiat-To-ETH Access On High‑Speed Layer 2

Transak, a global provider of Web3 payment infrastructure, announced that it has completed a full integration with MegaETH, an Ethereum Layer 2 network designed for real‑time performance capable of exceeding 100,000 transactions per second with latency measured in sub‑milliseconds. 

With the integration now active, more than ten million users worldwide are able to purchase ETH directly on MegaETH within seconds through commonly used payment options such as credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, SEPA transfers, and a wide range of local methods, without the need for bridging, centralized exchange accounts, or existing crypto assets. 

“This integration is about removing friction at the exact moment users want to get started,” said Jack Bushell, Director of Sales at Transak written statement. “MegaETH has built Ethereum performance that finally matches real world expectations. With Transak, users can jump straight into that experience using the payment methods they already trust, no setup, no complexity, no detours,” he added.  

Transak’s direct fiat on‑ramp removes traditional entry barriers and makes MegaETH’s high‑frequency applications—such as real‑time decentralized finance trading, on‑chain gaming, AI‑driven agents, streaming payments, and micro‑transactions—accessible to broader audiences. 

“MegaETH was created to bring Ethereum to the masses at speeds people expect from the modern internet,” said Shuyao Kong, Co‑Founder of MegaLabs in a written statement. “Transak’s global reach and instant fiat experience is exactly the kind of infrastructure we need to turn that vision into reality for everyday users,” he added. 

The integration follows shortly after MegaETH opened its Frontier mainnet to developers and precedes the upcoming “OMEGA” phase, which will introduce the network to the general public. Transak also indicated that widely used stablecoins will be added soon, which is expected to enhance liquidity for decentralized finance and payment activity on the chain. 

Transak Expands Global Footprint As Core Infrastructure For Stablecoin And Crypto Payments

Transak serves as a payments infrastructure provider for stablecoins and cryptocurrencies, offering Virtual Account APIs and compliance‑ready rails that allow applications to onboard users, enable cross‑border transactions, and support multi‑party payment flows directly within their platforms. 

The company is integrated by more than 450 applications and used by over ten million users globally, facilitating both fiat‑to‑crypto and crypto‑to‑fiat transactions through bank transfers, cards, local payment systems, and stablecoins. Transak operates internationally, with headquarters in Miami and additional offices in London, Bengaluru, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

