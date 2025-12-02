Transak Integrates Monad At Mainnet Launch, Enabling Global Access To MON

In Brief Transak has integrated with Monad at its mainnet launch, enabling global access to MON through familiar payment methods and supporting fast adoption in DeFi and developer activity.

Transak, a leading payments infrastructure provider for stablecoins and cryptocurrencies, announced its integration with Monad, a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain. The integration introduces support for Monad’s native token, MON, allowing users to access seamless on- and off-ramps through familiar payment methods such as credit cards, bank transfers, and local rails across multiple countries. This enables applications built on Monad to onboard users efficiently from the outset using Transak’s infrastructure.

Monad is a newly launched Layer 1 blockchain that combines full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility with speeds exceeding 10,000 transactions per second and sub-second finality. Its mainnet debut has been highly anticipated by the community for its potential to scale decentralized finance, gaming, and high-frequency applications without relying on Layer 2 solutions.

Following Monad’s mainnet launch on November 24th, MON experienced notable early activity, with trading commencing on major exchanges amid strong market interest.

“Integrating Monad at launch allows us to provide accessible entry points to one of the most innovative blockchains in the space,” said Jack Bushell, Director of Sales at Transak, in a written statement. “We’re excited to make MON available to our global user base right from day one,” he added.

Monad Mainnet Spurs Strong Developer Engagement And Fast User Onboarding

The ecosystem of Monad is seeing swift expansion, with more than $120 million in stablecoin inflows bridged within the first 24 hours after its mainnet launch, reflecting strong adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi) and growing developer engagement.

For new users, broad participation depends on clear and accessible pathways that connect traditional finance to blockchain networks. Serving as the primary on-ramp for over 10 million users and integrated with more than 450 blockchain applications and wallets, Transak streamlines this process. From the outset, MON can be purchased and sold through familiar payment methods, providing a seamless onboarding experience without requiring users to navigate complex cryptocurrency exchanges.

“Integrations like this from Transak are crucial for making Monad and MON accessible through traditional payment rails,” said Harry Alford, Business Development at Monad Foundation, in a written statement. “It lowers barriers and invites more participants into the Monad ecosystem,” he added.

