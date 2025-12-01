en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
December 01, 2025

November 2025 Tech Recap: From Aztec To Monad, The Builders Took Back The Spotlight

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 01, 2025 at 8:04 am Updated: December 01, 2025 at 8:04 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 01, 2025 at 8:04 am

In Brief

Despite a quiet market in November 2025, blockchain and Web3 projects delivered infrastructure and ecosystem advancements that quietly shaped the future of the industry.

November 2025 Tech Recap: From Aztec To Monad, The Builders Took Back The Spotlight

November 2025 had the energy of a waiting room. Bitcoin drifted, ETH hovered, and most altcoins looked like someone had unplugged their spark. But while the trading screens felt embalmed, the actual ecosystem kept grinding in that quiet, unglamorous way that usually ends up mattering more than any green candle.

So, let’s walk through the stuff that actually moved the needle.

Aztec — Privacy stepping out of the shadows

Aztec finally pushed Ignition to mainnet, and the rollout felt different from the usual “privacy tool for people who understand command line.” They made decentralized sequencing a day-one feature — not a promise for later — which gives the whole project a seriousness most privacy experiments never managed. 

Aztec’s Ignition mainnet launch introduced decentralized sequencing from day one, signaling a serious step toward native Ethereum privacy through Noir-based app development.

And with Noir, devs suddenly have a way to build private apps that sit comfortably inside the Ethereum ecosystem rather than orbiting it. It’s the first time in a while that privacy on Ethereum doesn’t feel like a guilty detour but something that might become part of how the network actually works.

Monad — A new L1 that arrived like it meant it

Monad showed up in the notoriously overstuffed L1 arena but did something rare: it launched with receipts. Not the usual “trust us, benchmarks are coming,” but real numbers — 10,000 TPS, sub-second finality — and a lineup of heavyweight dApps waiting at the door. 

Monad debuted as a high-performance L1 claiming 10,000 TPS and sub-second finality, backed by a $269 million raise and a lineup of early dApps challenging Ethereum’s execution legacy.

Even its token sale, which pulled in $269M, carried that sense of early-infrastructure momentum we haven’t seen since the 2021 era chains. Suddenly the question isn’t “do we need another L1?” but “how much of Ethereum’s execution model is historical baggage?” Monad didn’t solve that debate, but it certainly reopened it.

Lighter — The DEX that behaves suspiciously like a CEX

Lighter kept surfacing all November with stats that made people stop mid-scroll. Millisecond-level execution, negligible fees, and weekly volume brushing past the $700B mark — numbers you’d normally associate with centralized engines, not an on-chain protocol. 

Lighter’s millisecond trade execution and near-zero fees pushed its weekly volume toward $700 billion, suggesting on-chain trading may finally rival centralized exchange performance.

The $68M round it closed didn’t feel like hype chasing so much as investors acknowledging that someone may finally have cracked the “CEX performance, DEX guarantees” dilemma. If even half of this performance holds steady under stress, the expectations around on-chain trading shift dramatically.

EtherFi — A protocol handling its business like an adult

EtherFi had a rough month price-wise, but the team’s response made the whole situation look oddly composed. Instead of filing the usual vaguely motivational DAO posts, they approved a $50M buyback — something only a protocol with real, recurring revenue can pull off. 

And they do have it: roughly $70M a year from staking, plus integrations with Visa and FalconX that make it clear institutions aren’t treating this as a niche LSD sideline. EtherFi behaved less like a project in damage-control mode and more like a company with an actual plan to be around in a decade.

Aero — A DeFi merger that feels strangely logical

Velodrome and Aerodrome deciding to merge into Aero was one of those stories that made people double-take — not because it was shocking, but because it was… sensible. DeFi usually moves in the other direction: forking, fracturing, multiplying. Aero flips that by trying to stitch liquidity across chains instead of letting it splinter apart. 

Velodrome and Aerodrome’s merger into Aero created a cross-chain liquidity layer that recycles MEV revenue to users, marking a rare moment of consolidation in DeFi.

Their choice to funnel MEV revenue back to users hints at a future where liquidity providers actually feel less punished for participating. With Base gaining traction and further expansion in play, the whole thing feels like the early outline of a network rather than a chain-specific DEX.

Folks Finance — Cross-chain lending that doesn’t fry your brain

Folks Finance has been nibbling at the cross-chain UX problem for a while, but November was the first time it felt like the pieces clicked. Borrowing across chains starts looking like something you can do without hovering over tutorial tabs. 

Folks Finance’s cross-chain lending platform and regulated mobile app brought compliant, consumer-grade UX to multi-chain borrowing without the usual friction.

Their token launch drew quick attention by doubling out of the gate, but the more surprising twist was the regulated mobile app — a DeFi protocol willingly building a compliant, consumer-grade product with KYC and everything. Not exactly the cypherpunk dream, sure, but it’s an interesting attempt at making multi-chain lending feel civilized instead of chaotic.

MapleStory N — A Web3 game that doesn’t collapse under its own tokenomics

MapleStory N entered the scene with more side-eye than applause, mainly because we’ve been burned by “this game will bring Web3 to the masses” promises before. Yet, somehow, it started accumulating players — actual players, not just wallets waiting for an airdrop. 

MapleStory N attracted genuine player growth by prioritizing gameplay and economy balance over speculation, making Nexon’s Web3 entry one of the few sustainable gaming launches.

Nexon leaned into its traditional strengths: anti-bot systems, economy tuning, real content cadence. And the $50M ecosystem fund is being used like a studio investment pool rather than a bag-inflation mechanism. For once, the game seems to exist first and the on-chain layer second, which is a refreshing reversal.

BlockDAG — The presale that refuses to behave like a footnote

BlockDAG is the outlier of the month — the project you hear about whether you want to or not. With $435M raised across 32 presale phases and hardly a testnet in sight, it sits in that surreal zone where the money arrives long before the product. 

BlockDAG’s $435 million multi-phase presale positioned its hybrid PoW-DAG architecture as a bold, polarizing bet on the next-generation L1 narrative.

The pitch is a hybrid PoW/DAG architecture with compliance built in, which could either rewrite some assumptions or collapse into the archives of “ambitious L1s that never materialized.” But ignoring it would be dishonest: the scale of interest alone says something about what the market thinks it wants next cycle, even if it’s wrong.

Final Thought

The charts hid the story this month. Underneath the sleepy candles and half-hearted volatility, these eight projects were busy sketching out parts of the future — privacy that feels native, L1 performance without bravado, DEXs that stop making traders choose between speed and decentralization, and games that don’t exist solely to farm tokens. November wasn’t loud, but it was productive, and those months tend to matter more than we admit.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

QCP Capital: BTC’s Year-End Performance Hinges On Liquidity Conditions And Global Macro Developments

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

Vitalik Buterin Supports Encrypted Messaging With $390,000 Donation To Session

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

Closing November: Bitcoin’s Worst Month Since 2018 — Or Just A Long Exhale?

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

QCP Capital: BTC’s Year-End Performance Hinges On Liquidity Conditions And Global Macro Developments

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

Vitalik Buterin Supports Encrypted Messaging With $390,000 Donation To Session

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

Closing November: Bitcoin’s Worst Month Since 2018 — Or Just A Long Exhale?

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
QCP Capital: BTC’s Year-End Performance Hinges On Liquidity Conditions And Global Macro Developments
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: BTC’s Year-End Performance Hinges On Liquidity Conditions And Global Macro Developments
by Alisa Davidson
December 1, 2025
November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up
News Report Technology
November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up
by Alisa Davidson
December 1, 2025
Vitalik Buterin Supports Encrypted Messaging With $390,000 Donation To Session
News Report Technology
Vitalik Buterin Supports Encrypted Messaging With $390,000 Donation To Session
by Alisa Davidson
December 1, 2025
Closing November: Bitcoin’s Worst Month Since 2018 — Or Just A Long Exhale?
Markets News Report Technology
Closing November: Bitcoin’s Worst Month Since 2018 — Or Just A Long Exhale?
by Alisa Davidson
December 1, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.