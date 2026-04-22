Trading Boom In Q1: MEXC Reports 58% User Growth, 62% Product Expansion, And Strong Gains In Precious Metals And Oil Futures

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MEXC reports record Q1 TradFi Futures growth with rising volumes, 58% user growth, strong gold and oil demand, and expanding markets driven by high liquidity and low slippage execution.

Cryptocurrency exchange MEXC published a new report outlining strong performance in its TradFi Futures segment during the first quarter, highlighting record trading volumes, rapid user expansion, and increased activity across precious metals and energy markets. The report attributes this growth to a combination of high liquidity conditions, low transaction costs, and improved market access across traditional financial instruments.

According to the findings, MEXC TradFi Futures experienced a continuous rise in trading activity throughout Q1, with volumes reaching record levels for three consecutive months. February recorded a month-on-month increase of 138%, followed by a further 45% rise in March. The trajectory reflected sustained acceleration in market participation, with 3 March identified as the peak trading day of the quarter due to heightened volatility in gold, silver, and crude oil markets. Despite sharp price fluctuations, the platform maintained stable liquidity conditions and was able to match both long and short positions without disruption.

User activity expanded in parallel with trading volumes, with monthly active traders increasing by 58% over the quarter. A significant portion of this growth was driven by new users completing their first TradFi Futures transactions. This expansion in participation coincided with improved engagement and retention metrics as the product base widened.

The range of available TradFi Futures instruments also expanded significantly, increasing by 62% quarter-on-quarter. New listings spanned multiple asset classes, including precious metals, energy commodities, US equities, global indices, foreign exchange pairs, and exchange-traded funds. This broader offering contributed to increased exposure to traditional financial markets within a single trading environment.

Market Structure And Asset Concentration Across Precious Metals, Energy, And Equity Instruments

The report indicated that market performance during the quarter was strongly influenced by macroeconomic volatility, particularly in precious metals and energy. These conditions aligned with the platform’s product positioning and contributed to concentrated trading activity. Gold-backed XAUT and silver contracts accounted for the largest share of trading volume, representing 71% and 22% respectively among the top ten futures instruments, collectively exceeding 90% of total activity. The presence of PAXG in the top rankings further reinforced sustained demand for gold-linked assets.

Energy derivatives emerged as a rapidly growing segment following the introduction of USOIL (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent) contracts in late January. These products were launched ahead of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which subsequently contributed to increased volatility and trading interest in crude oil markets. Both instruments quickly gained market share and ranked among the top-performing contracts during the quarter.

In the equities segment, technology and innovation-focused instruments accounted for four positions within the top ten. This included contracts linked to companies such as Palantir, Circle, Tesla, and MicroStrategy, reflecting continued interest in themes related to artificial intelligence, digital assets, and financial innovation. The SPX500 index contract also entered the top tier, contributing to a broader representation of equity-linked exposure.

From a competitive perspective, MEXC reported strong positioning in both precious metals and energy derivatives markets. Gold futures achieved a global market share of 27.4%, placing the platform in second position worldwide, with February figures reaching 30.3% and narrowing the gap with the leading competitor. Silver futures reached a 14.6% market share, with notable month-on-month growth recorded in March.

The energy segment showed similarly rapid expansion, with USOIL and UKOIL contracts collectively reaching a 15.3% global market share within two months of launch, ranking third internationally. The report noted that relatively few platforms currently offer comparable crude oil derivatives products, highlighting an early-stage competitive advantage.

The final section of the report emphasized liquidity depth as a core factor behind execution performance. It stated that deeper order books reduce market impact and slippage during large trades, improving execution efficiency. Internal testing conducted in March indicated that MEXC’s gold order book depth ranked highest among seven major platforms, while slippage levels for large orders were significantly below industry averages across multiple instruments, including gold, silver, and crude oil contracts.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

