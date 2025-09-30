Top Industry Voices Converge At Hack Seasons Singapore To Discuss Investment, DeFi, AI, And Tokenization Trends

In Brief Hack Seasons Conference Singapore 2025 will gather over 70 leading voices in blockchain, AI, and DeFi for panels, keynotes, and discussions exploring the future of Web3, investment, decentralized finance, AI integration, and tokenization.

Hack Seasons Conference has become a central hub for the Web3 community, attracting founders, developers, and investors not only to network but also to shape the future direction of the industry. Each edition is recognized for its high-caliber speaker lineups and panels that prioritize substance over hype, providing meaningful insights and actionable perspectives.

The upcoming conference in Singapore continues this tradition, bringing together more than 70 prominent voices from blockchain, AI, and DeFi at The Westin Singapore.

The Main Stage at Hack Seasons Cannes will begin with a panel on “Investment Theses That Will Define the Next Cycle,” moderated by Mickey Hardy, President and Chairman of Arcadia. The panel includes Rob Hadick, GP at Dragonfly; Akshat Vaidya, Managing Partner and Co-founder at Maelstrom; Ramkumar, Core Contributor at Openledger; and Kelvin Koh, Co-founder of Spartan. This discussion will set the stage for a day of in-depth conversations about the future of investment in Web3.

Following this, the focus will turn to “The State of Crypto: Cycles, Catalysts, and What’s Next.” Gleb Gora, Co-founder and CEO at Vortex, will moderate a panel featuring Kevin Lee, CBO at Gate; Nenter Chow, CEO at Bitmart; Vugar Uzi Zade, COO at Bitget; and Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance. The session will explore market trends, key catalysts driving the next cycle, and strategic opportunities for investors and industry participants in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

The discussion then shifts to “How to Build Ecosystems That Endure and Perform.” Shubham Bhandari, Head of Ecosystem at Manta, will moderate a panel featuring YQ, Founder at Altlayer; Alex, Co-founder at DeBridge; Yohaan John, DeFi Growth Lead at Sonic Labs; and David Tng, Managing Director at TZ APAC. The panel will examine the factors that drive long-term ecosystem sustainability, performance, and growth within the blockchain space.

Tomer Sharoni, CEO at Addressable, will lead a session on “AI on Chain: Are Protocols About to Think for Themselves?” with Evgeny Ponomarev, Co-founder of Fluence; Michael Heinrich, Founder of 0g Labs; Gaurav Sharma, CEO of io.net; and Clark Alexander, Chief AI Officer at Argentum. The discussion will explore how artificial intelligence can be integrated into blockchain protocols, the implications for autonomous decision-making, and potential opportunities and risks for the Web3 ecosystem.

The session “From Friction to Adoption: What’s Really Holding Back Mainstream Crypto Use” will be led by Michaël van de Poppe, CIO and Founder of MN Fund, alongside Petr Kozyakov, Co-founder and CEO of Mercuryo; Christian Rau, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Mastercard; Xinshu Dong, CSO at Babylon; and Sharon Ideguchi, GTM at Cantina. This panel will analyze the barriers to widespread cryptocurrency adoption, including regulatory, technological, and user experience challenges, and discuss strategies to accelerate mainstream engagement.

In the afternoon, the panel “The Next Era of DeFi: Scale, Liquidity, and Institutional Trust” will convene, featuring Francesco Andreolí, Director of DevRel at MetaMask; James Hunsaker, Co-Founder of Monad; Smokey the Bera, Co-founder of Berachain; Eric Saraniecki, Co-Founder and Head of Network Strategy at Canton Network; and Steve Pack, CEO and Co-founder of RockSolid. The discussion will focus on strategies to enhance scalability, liquidity, and institutional confidence within decentralized finance.

A fireside chat will follow, bringing together Clark Alexander, Chief AI Officer at Argentum, for an in-depth conversation moderated by a leading industry facilitator, exploring the evolution of AI integration in blockchain platforms and its impact on the broader ecosystem.

Later in the day, the session “Tokenized Tomorrow: Equity, Assets, and Altcoins Collide” will take place, moderated by Josh Kriger, Co-founder of Edge of Show, with participation from Yat Siu, Co-founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands. This discussion will examine the convergence of tokenized equity, alternative assets, and digital collectibles, highlighting trends shaping the future of blockchain-based finance.

Andrey Fedorov, CMO and CBDO at Stonfi, will moderate the panel “Beyond Yield: Building Durable Value in DeFi,” featuring Kenny Li, Co-founder of Manta, Ran Yi, Co-founder of Orderly, and Konstantins Vasilenko, CBDO and Co-founder of Paybis. The session will explore strategies for creating sustainable value and long-term resilience in decentralized finance.

Following this, Jon Stephens, CEO and Co-founder of Veridise, will deliver a keynote titled “AuditHub: Continuous Security for Web3,” providing an in-depth overview of the platform and its approach to maintaining ongoing security in blockchain ecosystems.

One of the Main Stage highlights will be the panel “From Liquidity to Perps: How Macro Flows, Stablecoins & DATs Are Rewiring Onchain Markets,” led by Ciara Sun, Founder and Managing Partner at C^2 Ventures, with participation from Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom. This discussion will focus on how liquidity dynamics, stablecoins, and decentralized asset trading are reshaping on-chain markets.

The Main Stage will conclude with the panel “From U.S. Treasuries to Real Estate: What Works (and What Doesn’t) in RWA Tokenization,” moderated by Tika Lum, Head of Global Business Development for VIP and Institutional Business at KuCoin, and featuring Casper Johansen, Co-founder of Spartan Group, Kristal Gruevski, Founder and General Counsel at Zivoe, and Julian Kwan, CEO at Investax. This session will examine practical insights, challenges, and best practices for tokenizing real-world assets.

Hack Seasons Singapore Growth Stage: Deep Dives And Developer-Focused Content

The Growth Stage at Hack Seasons Singapore will begin with a session titled “The $16 Trillion Opportunity: RWAs and the Future of Crypto,” moderated by Matt Blumberg, Head of DeFi at Ondo. Panelists for this discussion include Wishlonger, Co-founder and CEO of Pharos; Fred Hsu, CEO of D3; Marcos Viriato, CEO of Parfin, a core contributor to Rayls; and Tseng Ko-Wei, Asia Ecosystem Lead at IOTA. The session will explore the potential of real-world assets in cryptocurrency and the strategies for integrating them into the next wave of decentralized finance.

Following this, Matt Snow, BD Associate at 1inch, will lead a discussion on “DeFi at Maturity: What Survives the Next Cycle?” joined by Callan “Sap” Sarre, Co-founder and CPO of Threshold Labs and core contributor to Threshold Network; Marco Cora, Director at ZKSync Foundation; and Pauline Barnades, DevRel at Wormhole. This panel will examine which decentralized finance models are likely to endure as the market evolves.

A further session, “Is AI the Logic & Intelligence Layer Web3 Needs?” will be moderated by Igor Lessio, CEO at AIFlow. The panel includes Will Carter, CTO at Lamina1; Lane Rettig, Head of Research at NEAR; Dillon Chen, Founder and CEO of Common.xyz; and Aaron Ramirez, AI Software Engineer at Flipside AI. This conversation will focus on the role of artificial intelligence in providing the computational and decision-making backbone for Web3 applications.

Key technical keynotes at Hack Seasons Singapore will include Ramkumar, Core Contributor at Openledger, presenting “OpenLedger: The Blockchain Built for Specialized AI,” and Kristal Gruevski, Founder and General Counsel of Zivoe, delivering “Tokenization is a Fancy Word for Securitization.” Additional keynote contributions will come from Dmitry Machikhin, CEO of BitOK; Eddie, CEO at AEO; and Nan Yang from VeChain, covering developments in blockchain infrastructure and applications.

The session “Can DeFi Scale Without Reinventing Itself?” will feature Edwin Mata, CEO and Co-founder of Brickken, alongside CJ Ho, APAC Ecosystem Lead at Monad, and Gleb Kostarev, Co-founder of Blum, discussing strategies for sustainable growth in decentralized finance.

“Under the Hood: The Infra Layer That Makes DeFi Work” will be moderated by Eva Zhang, CEO of Blockscout, with panelists including Mike Silagadze, Co-founder and CEO of EtherFi; Sandy Peng, Co-founder of Scroll; and Nicky Chalabi, CBO and Co-founder of Pelagos Network, focusing on the foundational technologies powering DeFi ecosystems.

The conference will conclude with a panel titled “Is AI x DePIN the Catalyst for True Adoption?” moderated by Adam Wozney, Head of Community at Akash. Participants will include Tom Trowbridge, Co-founder of Fluence; Janet Adams, COO of SingularityNET; David Liberman, Creator of Gonka; and Daniil Maslov, Partner at DeNet, exploring how artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure networks can drive broader adoption in Web3.

