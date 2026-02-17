Tokenized Capital Summit Showcases Gamma Prime’s Expanding Marketplace For Global Private Investments

In Brief Gamma Prime’s Hong Kong summit brought together more than 2,000 global investors and Web3 leaders to highlight the growing convergence between traditional finance and tokenized private‑market infrastructure.

On February 9th in Hong Kong, Gamma Prime hosted the Tokenized Capital Summit 2026, an event that drew more than 2,000 participants from across the global investment sector.

The audience included family offices, institutional investors, and representatives from major investment firms, underscoring the increasing overlap between traditional capital markets and the rapidly expanding tokenized asset ecosystem.

The program featured industry leaders such as Yat Siu, Nenter Chow, Andrew Robinson of Coinbase, Adrian Tan of Binance, and Akshat Vaidya of Maelstrom, among others. Collectively, the speakers represented over $20 billion in assets under management, reinforcing the summit’s position as a key gathering at the intersection of institutional finance and Web3.

Gamma Prime operates a regulated marketplace designed to provide secure access to private investment opportunities that are typically difficult to reach. The platform emphasizes non‑correlated yield, offering investors a means of diversifying portfolios beyond public markets.

By maintaining compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Gamma Prime is positioning itself as a global venue for hedge funds, venture capital, private equity, and other illiquid private assets. This structure enables funds to connect with new institutional partners, family offices, and accredited investors while broadening the range of available investment products. The company’s leadership team includes DeFi builders, traditional finance professionals, and Stanford‑trained researchers, combining blockchain expertise with institutional‑grade governance.

Connecting Traditional Finance And Tokenization

The Tokenized Capital Summit marks a notable development for the institutional Web3 landscape, bringing together traditional finance participants and tokenization‑focused companies for discussions on market evolution and adoption.

Through the event, Gamma Prime advances its goal of expanding global access to private investments that have historically been fragmented and difficult to enter. The summit in Hong Kong highlights the increasing collaboration between institutional investors, family offices, and Web3 firms, reflecting broader structural changes underway across the financial industry.

