Tokenization Meets TradFi: RWA Summit To Bring Together Wall Street, Web3, And Policymakers In Dubai

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief RWA Summit in Dubai on May 1 gathers institutions, regulators and Web3 leaders to explore tokenization of real-world assets, AI finance, and global market integration under RWA WEEK platform.

RWA Summit, a leading conference focused on real-world asset tokenization, has announced its next edition will be held in Dubai on 1 May at Uptown Tower in the DMCC district.

The event forms part of the broader RWA WEEK platform, which brings together stakeholders across digital assets, traditional finance, and regulatory institutions to examine the development of tokenized markets and their integration into global financial systems.

The summit is positioned as a coordination point between institutional capital providers, blockchain industry participants, and government and regulatory bodies, with an emphasis on advancing practical implementation of tokenization frameworks.

Organisers have outlined participation targets of more than 1,500 registrations, over 400 in-person attendees, 50 or more active investors, at least 30 international speakers, and around 20 strategic partners.

The expected audience composition is predominantly institutional, with approximately 68% comprising C-level executives and founders, alongside business development leaders and investors representing the remainder of participants.

RWA Summit’s Agenda To Spotlight Regulation, Institutional Tokenization, And AI-Driven Financial Infrastructure

The agenda is set to focus on regulatory developments in the United Arab Emirates and other jurisdictions, alongside sector-specific applications of tokenization across real estate, commodities, and financial instruments.

Additional themes include the development of next-generation payment systems, the convergence of decentralised finance and traditional financial markets under the RWAFI framework, the emergence of tokenised assets as a standalone asset class, institutional scaling strategies, and the increasing role of artificial intelligence in real-world asset ecosystems.

Confirmed speakers include representatives from investment firms, blockchain infrastructure providers, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies. Among those listed are Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan of Al Fardan Ventures, Belal Jassoma from DMCC, Ruben Bombardi of VARA, Mohammad Raafi Hassain of Fasset, Kate Kim of KAST, Talal Tabbaa of CoinMENA, Alex Scott of Solana Superteam Middle East, Rajat Sakhuja of Mastercard, Joseph El Am of PRYPCO, Juliet Su of NewTribe Capital, Philipp Caspers-Pabst of ZIGChain, Mark Dymock of SC Ventures, and Adam Bilko of RockawayX, alongside additional industry participants.

“Hong Kong showed that institutional capital is no longer sitting on the sidelines,” said Ivan V. Ivanov, Founder of UVECON.VC & RWA WEEK in a written statement. “Dubai RWA SUMMIT is not just another conference — it is a strategic bridge between Asia and the Middle East, the two regions moving fastest in real tokenization,” he added.

The summit is co-hosted by UVECON.VC and RWAlabs.ae, with registration currently open through the official event platform.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

