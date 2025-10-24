Third-Week Crypto Partnership Surge

In Brief October saw a surge in strategic crypto partnerships involving traditional finance, sports, and real-world utility, with companies like Plume unlocking institutional Bitcoin yield, the NHL entering prediction markets, and Bybit expanding payments.

The third week of October brought a wave of strategic crypto partnerships bridging traditional finance, sports, and real-world utility.

From Plume unlocking institutional Bitcoin yield to the NHL venturing into prediction markets with Kalshi and Polymarket, and Bybit expanding payments in Europe and Armenia — crypto’s mainstream crossover is accelerating fast.

Plume and Function Partner to Unlock Institutional Bitcoin Liquidity for RWAs

Plume has integrated Function’s FBTC as the native asset for Bitcoin on its RWA-focused Layer 2 network, allowing institutions to use BTC seamlessly across its DeFi and real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem. The integration designates FBTC as the standardized bridge for bringing Bitcoin onchain — enabling institutional users to collateralize, earn yield, and deploy BTC into compliant RWA products.

Function CEO Thomas Chen said the collaboration “activates real RWA utility” for Bitcoin, transforming it from a passive to a productive asset class.

Plume cofounder Teddy Pornprinya noted that Bitcoin is “evolving from something you hold to something you use,” emphasizing institutional access to secure, yield-generating opportunities.

The partnership delivers institutional-grade infrastructure with auditability, AML compliance, and interoperability. It aligns with Plume’s “Yield is the New Meta” thesis, unlocking Bitcoin’s $2.2 trillion dormant value while connecting traditional finance with DeFi liquidity.

By enabling Bitcoin to generate real-world yield, Plume and Function are setting a new standard for BTCfi — transforming Bitcoin into the foundation for on-chain institutional finance.

Function, backed by Galaxy Digital and Mantle, brings over $1.5 billion in TVL, while Plume continues to pioneer modular, RWA-centric infrastructure for compliant, composable DeFi.

NHL Becomes First Major League to Partner with Prediction Markets Kalshi and Polymarket

In a groundbreaking move, the NHL has signed multiyear licensing agreements with prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket, marking the first time a major U.S. sports league has partnered with platforms outside the traditional sportsbook model. The deals allow both companies to use official NHL branding — including team names and “Stanley Cup” references — on markets where users can trade contracts tied to game outcomes under regulatory supervision.

Kalshi, regulated by the CFTC, will offer contracts nationwide, even in states restricting sports betting. Polymarket, built on blockchain technology, plans to relaunch with stronger U.S. compliance after securing a $2 billion investment from the Intercontinental Exchange. Both firms will receive visibility during major events like the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Winter Classic, placing them alongside established partners such as DraftKings and FanDuel.

Industry analysts say this move signals a “historic shift” toward blockchain-based market participation in professional sports. However, state regulators have raised concerns that prediction markets could blur legal boundaries around betting. Despite pushback, Kalshi and Polymarket’s partnerships mark a major milestone, opening the door for prediction markets to challenge traditional sportsbooks and reshape fan engagement through crypto-native innovation.

Crypto.com Partners with South Korea’s Travel Wallet to Launch Co-Branded Crypto Card

Crypto.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Travel Wallet, a major South Korean fintech platform for global digital payments and currency exchange. The partnership will see Travel Wallet become Crypto.com’s preferred issuing partner in South Korea, launching a co-branded prepaid card that allows users to spend both fiat and crypto worldwide.

With over 8 million users and support for 40+ currencies, Travel Wallet will also integrate Crypto.com’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) tools into its app, enabling users to trade virtual assets seamlessly. Both firms plan to promote Travel Wallet’s KRW-denominated stablecoin to facilitate faster, lower-cost cross-border payments and collaborate on a joint rewards and referral program.

Crypto.com COO Eric Anziani said the partnership enhances spending and trading convenience for Korea’s crypto-savvy travelers. Travel Wallet CEO Kim Hyung-woo called it the start of a “new payment paradigm” uniting fintech and blockchain finance.

Bybit EU Partners with Ski Austria, Blending Crypto Innovation with Alpine Excellence

Bybit EU, the Vienna-based and MiCAR-licensed European division of Bybit, has announced a major partnership with Ski Austria (Österreichischer Skiverband, ÖSV) — marking the first time a national ski federation has joined forces with a regulated crypto platform. The partnership, running through the 2025/26 FIS World Cup season, unites the precision of alpine sport with the innovation of digital finance.

Under the agreement, Bybit EU becomes an Official Partner of Ski Austria, supporting athletes across the FIS World Cup and major international events. Branding will appear at top venues including Sölden, Gurgl, Semmering, Stubai, Montafon, and Flachau, alongside joint fan activations and digital campaigns across Europe.

Bybit EU Managing Director Georg Harer said the partnership celebrates shared values like “discipline, transparency, and the courage to lead change.” Ski Austria CEO Christian Scherer noted it as a milestone, proving that “traditional and tech-driven sectors” can thrive together.

The collaboration reinforces Bybit EU’s mission to integrate regulated crypto finance into mainstream culture, combining responsibility, innovation, and community engagement — and showing that trust and performance define both world-class athletes and digital finance pioneers.

Bybit Partners with Idram to Enable Crypto Payments Across Armenia

Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has joined forces with Idram, Armenia’s leading digital payments platform, to launch a QR-based crypto payment system available at over 25,000 merchant locations nationwide.

The integration allows users to pay with cryptocurrency through Bybit Pay, simply by scanning Idram QR codes — the same system that powers over 90% of Armenia’s QR payment market. The initiative bridges Web3 with everyday retail, letting both locals and international visitors make seamless, crypto-powered purchases at thousands of stores and service providers.

Bybit’s Head of Marketing, Sophie Chen, said the partnership marks “another step in building our global reach and elevating crypto convenience,” emphasizing that collaboration with established fintechs accelerates crypto adoption. Idram CEO Arsene Kdenian added that connecting Idram’s QR network with Bybit Pay makes digital asset payments “easy and accessible” for users across Armenia.

Beyond domestic use, the integration lays the groundwork for regional expansion across Eurasian Economic Union markets, enhancing financial inclusion and empowering merchants to participate in the global crypto economy — all while offering travelers a smooth, borderless payment experience.

