The Week In Crypto: Even A $300M Hack Couldn’t Move The Market

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin spent most of April drifting in a range, but this past week finally introduced some movement — and more importantly, clear drivers behind that movement.

Bitcoin spent most of April drifting in a range, but this past week finally introduced some movement — and more importantly, clear drivers behind that movement.

Source: TradingView

If you were watching price closely, you probably noticed that the market didn’t just move randomly. It was reacting, often quite precisely, to a cluster of macro and industry developments that kept hitting throughout the week.

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 20, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

The biggest of those was the escalating situation around the Strait of Hormuz. Over the course of several days, the strait was repeatedly disrupted amid tensions involving Iran, with intermittent closures and uncertain ceasefire negotiations. That had an immediate impact on oil, which surged back toward the mid-$90 range, and in turn shook broader financial markets.

Crypto followed that flow closely. When tensions intensified and markets turned risk-off, Bitcoin pulled back or stalled. When headlines suggested even temporary stabilization — talks resuming, deadlines being extended — risk appetite returned, and BTC pushed higher, briefly trading up toward the $78,000 area, its strongest level in weeks.

At the same time, there were several crypto-native developments that would normally carry more weight than they did.

Source: CoinDesk

One of the most notable was a major DeFi exploit, estimated at close to $300 million, making it one of the largest hacks of the year so far. Under typical conditions, an event of that scale would trigger at least a temporary risk-off move within crypto markets. Instead, the reaction was muted. Prices held their structure, and the broader market continued to track macro headlines rather than internal shocks.

Source: MEXC

Meanwhile, the regulatory narrative remains unresolved. The CLARITY Act, which many expected to progress further in April, has been delayed into May. The bill is meant to clarify key areas such as token classification and DeFi oversight, so the delay doesn’t change the end goal, but it does postpone a potential catalyst that could have supported market expansion.

Source: The Sun

There were also some more unusual developments tied indirectly to the geopolitical situation. Reports surfaced of crypto being used — or at least exploited in scams — related to “safe passage” through disrupted shipping routes near Hormuz. While these cases are not representative of the industry as a whole, they highlight how crypto infrastructure is increasingly intersecting with real-world geopolitical friction, for better or worse.

Technically, though, there is progress. Compared to earlier in April:

Pullbacks are shallower

Higher lows are forming

Upside attempts are more frequent

That points to a market that is gradually building pressure, even if it keeps getting interrupted. The repeated rejections just below $80,000 show that supply is still present, but they also show that buyers are consistently willing to test that area.

So the question for you going into the next week is fairly straightforward.

Are we looking at a market that is ready to break higher, just waiting for macro conditions to cooperate?

Or one that still needs more time to build conviction before it can absorb that overhead supply?

For now, the answer sits somewhere in between.

Bitcoin is no longer stuck in a dead range, but it is not fully trending either. It is reacting, probing higher, pulling back, and resetting — while the real driver remains outside the crypto market itself.

If the geopolitical situation stabilizes and risk appetite returns more consistently, this structure has room to expand upward. If not, expect more of the same: reactive moves, headline-driven volatility, and a market that feels close to breaking out, but not quite there yet.







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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

