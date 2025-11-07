The Ultimate Guide to the Most Exciting Web3 Events in Buenos Aires in November 2025

In Brief Buenos Aires transforms into the global hub of Web3 this November, hosting a vibrant lineup of events—from Ordinals’ on-chain art showcase to Polkadot’s sub0 conference, BNB Chain’s high-stakes hackathon, the Ethereum Cypherpunk Congress, and DePIN Day—uniting innovators, builders, and creators for an unforgettable week of blockchain collaboration.

Buenos Aires is about to become the global capital of Web3. Between November 13–22, the city will host a wave of events uniting developers, artists, and innovators for a week of blockchain creativity and collaboration. Here are the standout gatherings you won’t want to miss.

Thursday, November 13

As Devconnect week begins, the spotlight turns to Bitcoin’s artistic frontier. Ordinals Buenos Aires takes over the city’s iconic Planetarium for an immersive night dedicated to the movement of digital art inscribed directly on-chain. Supported by Labitconf, Devconnect, and key ecosystem players such as Pizza Ninjas and Stacks, this event bridges the gap between technology and creativity under the dome’s dazzling projection sky.

The lineup includes notable artists like Harto, CyberSea, Poortrais, OnChainMonkey, BitArt, and many more, with the art collective Newtro making its debut in the Ordinals space. Expect an evening that redefines how art, code, and Bitcoin intersect, a cultural experience as cosmic as its venue.

November 14–16

Polkadot’s sub0 event arrives in Buenos Aires for a three-day marathon dedicated to exploring decentralized technology’s future. Attracting more than 3,000 attendees and featuring over 60 innovative speakers, the event offers an immersive experience with beach and poolside lounges, LED tunnels, themed rooms, and a private Argentinian BBQ chef, all designed to promote collaboration among Web3 leaders.

The event includes a 72-hour hackathon with over $40,000 in prizes, a gaming arena, and interactive spaces covering topics from infrastructure to on-chain culture. Eschewing corporate displays and overt marketing, this gathering is a celebration of authentic Web3 energy, a weekend of innovation, art, and community aligned with the Polkadot philosophy.

November 15–16

Builders, this one’s for you. The BNB Chain x YZi Labs Hack Series welcomes developers worldwide to create, collaborate, and compete for a $160,000 prize pool in a 48-hour in-person hackathon. Whether you’re working on DeFi, AI, DeSci, wallet UX, or regional impact initiatives, this event aims to push the limits of Web3 innovation.

The hackathon begins with pre-event workshops and online sessions before moving into an energetic, in-person build marathon. Finalists will showcase live demos to judges from the BNB Chain ecosystem, with the top teams earning cash prizes, incubation, investment opportunities, and ecosystem support. It’s an opportunity to transform ideas into products and products into the next big thing.

Sunday, November 16

Following a groundbreaking debut in Bangkok, the Ethereum Cypherpunk Congress is returning, now in Buenos Aires. This event stands out from typical crypto gatherings; it serves as a cultural movement that combines activism, philosophy, and privacy technology. Attendees can anticipate a distinguished lineup of speakers, such as Zac Williamson (Aztec), Peter Van Valkenburgh (Coin Center), Santiago Siri (Democracy Earth), and many others who influence Ethereum’s cultural and ethical landscape.

The Congress aims to revive Ethereum’s cypherpunk origins, emphasizing privacy, free expression, and open-source cooperation. Sessions will cover a broad range of topics, including privacy-enhancing technologies, Women in Web3, decentralized governance, and ethical programming.

Tuesday, November 18

Wrapping up Devconnect week with excitement, DePIN Day Buenos Aires unites innovators in decentralized physical infrastructure, those rethinking how we connect, power, and compute. In collaboration with the Filecoin ecosystem, this global event series visits Argentina after successful runs in Denver, Berlin, and Seoul.

Participants will enjoy a day filled with talks, panels, and networking opportunities with experts in decentralized wireless, sensors, energy, compute, and storage. With hints of major announcements from Filecoin and other entities, DePIN Day is the ideal event for anyone who believes that the future of infrastructure is not only digital but also decentralized.

