The Secrets Behind MetaHub Finance’s Web3 Success

by Victoria d'Este

With its deflationary MEN token concept and MetaID system, MetaHub Finance is rewriting the Web3 field by providing people all around the world with a simplified way to integrate blockchain into their lives. In this interview, James Ross Croyle, CEO of MetaHub Finance, discusses how the platform makes it easier for users to go from Web2 to Web3 while allowing them to earn, stake, and interact with decentralized ecosystems.

How did your journey into crypto start?

I got into crypto back in 2017. It was pure curiosity—I saw my colleagues making money from something called digital assets, and I thought, “What is this stuff?” I had no idea how they were doing it, but I decided to try it out. I bought a little Bitcoin, a little Ethereum, and I started playing a blockchain game called CryptoKitties. It was one of the first blockchain-based games using smart contracts. I thought it was fascinating, but then I lost my seed phrase. That meant I lost eight CryptoKitties and $100 worth of Ethereum. It was a harsh lesson. After that, I still held onto my Bitcoin and Ethereum on an exchange but didn’t do much with them for a while.

In 2020, I started advising a Web3 startup that aimed to help creators monetize their work on platforms like Instagram. By 2021, I was fully immersed in Web3 and gaming. I even built a gaming guild from scratch with 300 players participating in games like Axie Infinity and Pegaxy, a blockchain-based horse racing game. At the time, I was working for Microsoft in Southeast Asia, and I quickly became the Web3 person everyone turned to with questions about crypto and DeFi.

Eventually, I decided I needed a full-time role in Web3, and the timing worked out since Microsoft was laying people off. I joined Crypto Global United in a leadership role and later became the CEO of MetaHub Finance.

What was the motivation behind creating MetaHub?

MetaHub was born from a desire to create a platform where anyone could engage and earn, regardless of their background. Some people might only have time and knowledge, while others may bring financial resources. We cater to both.

For example, we have “hunters,” who are like questers. They participate in tasks and earn rewards. You’ve probably heard of platforms like QuestN or Galaxy that do similar things. On the other side, we have the “meta-minters,” who stake tokens to earn dividends or other rewards.

The idea is to create an inclusive ecosystem. Hunters can earn small amounts of money by completing quests, and stakers can earn through staking and participating in the MEN token economy. We wanted a platform where anyone with internet connectivity could be part of the Web3 revolution.

How does MetaHub bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3?

The key is accessibility. We want people to be able to join MetaHub without needing extensive Web3 knowledge. For instance, someone might hear about MetaHub from a friend and get introduced to it through our affiliate systems. From there, they can access training videos to learn how to set up wallets like MetaMask and complete quests.

Our decentralized identity system, MetaID, plays a crucial role. When users log in with a self-custody wallet, they automatically receive a MetaID in the form of a soulbound token on Polygon. This MetaID serves as their digital identity in the ecosystem, tracking their activities while maintaining privacy. It’s seamless and doesn’t require users to understand the technical details.

What benefits do users gain by becoming meta-citizens?

Meta-citizenship comes with several advantages. For starters, meta-citizens have access to a supportive community. Our Telegram group is very active, and we provide training for newcomers at no cost. This collaborative approach helps users, whether they’re setting up a wallet for the first time or exploring advanced features.

Meta-citizens also receive a soulbound token as part of their MetaID, which tracks their activities and engagement. This ID becomes increasingly valuable as users progress in the ecosystem. For instance, higher-ranked citizens might get early access to features or invitations to exclusive partner events. It’s like a leveling-up system that rewards active and engaged members.

How does MetaID improve upon traditional digital identity systems? Why is it essential in the Web3 context?

Traditional digital identity systems, like those used by Facebook or Google, require users to share personal information, often without transparency or control. MetaID, by contrast, is entirely decentralized and tied to a user’s wallet.

As soon as a user logs in with a self-custody wallet like MetaMask, they receive a MetaID, which acts as their digital passport within our ecosystem. It tracks their activities—such as completed quests, staking history, and referral levels—without compromising privacy.

This decentralized identity also integrates deeply with our affiliate system. Affiliates can earn rewards across 20 levels of referrals, and the MetaID ensures accurate tracking without exposing sensitive data. Over time, the MetaID will evolve to include more functionalities, further enhancing its role in the Web3 space.

Can you elaborate on the roadmap for MetaHub’s growth?

Over the past couple of years, we’ve been building the foundation for MetaHub. Initially, we focused on facilitating peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions for MEN tokens, ensuring users could cash out seamlessly. Now, we’re rolling out more advanced features.

One exciting development is Custom Quests, which is currently in beta. These quests go beyond simple tasks like joining a Telegram group. For example, a game studio could create quests requiring players to download their game, log in, complete certain objectives, and even defeat specific bosses. Everything is tracked through APIs and webhooks, ensuring real engagement.

We’re also introducing the MetaHub card, a crypto-compatible MasterCard. It allows users to spend crypto directly, making it easier to off-ramp into the traditional financial system. Looking further ahead, we plan to launch a decentralized project analysis hub around 2025. This will leverage our partnerships to provide valuable insights and resources for the Web3 community.

How does MetaHub integrate DeFi tools into its ecosystem?

DeFi is a core part of MetaHub, especially on the meta-minting side. Users can stake MEN tokens, provide liquidity, or participate in advanced DeFi mechanisms like Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSD) and LSD-Fi.

Our MEN token follows a deflationary model, which includes burning tokens during certain transactions and halving events to control supply. The token’s value is further supported by its utility in staking, rewards, and governance. For example, NFT holders earn dividends from transaction taxes, adding another layer of incentive.

What is unique about MetaHub’s deflationary token model, and how does it work?

Our MEN token follows a carefully designed deflationary model. It’s capped at a total supply of 700 million, and tokens are only mined as they are needed—such as when rewards are claimed or transactions occur.

We also incorporate burning mechanisms. For example, certain transactions trigger token burns, permanently reducing the circulating supply. Additionally, like Bitcoin, we have halving events. These occur as we hit milestones in token mining, gradually slowing down production and ensuring long-term scarcity.

One unique feature is tied to NFTs in our ecosystem. NFT holders are entitled to 30% of transaction tax revenue, distributed every 28 days. However, there’s a catch: if they fail to claim their rewards within a 24-hour window, the unclaimed dividends are locked in the contract and become unavailable—adding another deflationary layer.

How do MetaHub’s strategic partnerships across generative AI and Web3 domains impact affiliate marketing for decentralized platforms?

Generative AI and Web3 are both reshaping the affiliate marketing landscape. One of our advisors, Val Bercovici, is a global leader in AI and cybersecurity, and his insights have been invaluable as we explore new possibilities.

For example, generative AI can enhance content creation and optimize campaigns for affiliates, while Web3 ensures transparency and decentralization. We’re also looking into agentic workflows, where bots act as task agents under human supervision. These bots could perform repetitive tasks, like aggregating data or analyzing trends, freeing up affiliates to focus on strategy.

This blend of AI and Web3 has the potential to make affiliate marketing more efficient, scalable, and accessible to a global audience.

What’s your perspective on the future of Web3?

The future of Web3 lies in reducing friction. Right now, tools like wallets and seed phrases are too complex for mainstream users. To onboard the next billion people, we need intuitive solutions like biometrics or simplified authentication methods.

Ultimately, Web3 is about decentralization, democratization, and user empowerment. I believe the term “Web3” itself might fade away as these technologies become seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. We’ll just call it “the web,” with everything connected and accessible to everyone.

