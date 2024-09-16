The Road Ahead for Web3: Industry Leaders Discuss the Biggest Blockchain Trends to Watch in the Coming Months

In Brief At the Hack Seasons Conference in Seoul, industry experts discussed future market trends in blockchain and Web3 technologies, including decentralized finance, gaming, macroeconomic shifts, and AI developments.

Some of the industry’s most brilliant minds gathered at the Hack Seasons Conference in Seoul to deliberate on the themes and developments they felt would have a major impact on the market in the near future. Their insights, which ranged from decentralized finance and gaming to macroeconomic shifts and AI developments, helped to define the next stage of the Web3 ecosystem’s growth.

Here, we capture some of the key opinions shared at the conference, focusing on the macroeconomic conditions, AI, decentralized finance, and other innovations that will likely drive the next major trends in blockchain and Web3 technologies.

Tiffany, Investment Associate at the Gate Ventures

Tiffany emphasizes the importance of macroeconomic factors influencing the market, particularly interest rate cuts and their effects. She notes that while the U.S. presidential candidates have expressed support for crypto, no concrete policy changes have been proposed. However, the election and macroeconomic events, such as potential interest rate cuts in September and November, will significantly shape the crypto market in the coming months.

Angela Tong, Head of Partnerships at DFG

Angela highlights Solana’s focus on expanding its platform into pay-fee sectors and the opportunities that come with its vast user base, including Telegram. She sees potential for projects building on Solana, especially for commercial applications that tap into this existing infrastructure.

Eric Fung, APAC Growth Lead at Qubic

Eric Fung from Qubic stresses that the next three months could be transformative for the industry, with much attention on AI and DeFi projects. He believes the bear market environment has spurred innovation, particularly in AI and DeFi, and that the ongoing development will lead to significant advancements.

Sarah Nabaa, General Manager at VeChain

Sarah points to the increasing buzz around RWA and DePIN. She finds DePIN particularly intriguing as it embodies the Web3 ethos of decentralization, especially in how it enables decentralized mining of information. Sarah also notes the emerging trend of “X-to-earn” models, which could tokenize sustainability-related assets, offering meaningful engagement and value creation for users.

Daria Varha, Head of Social at CrossFi

Daria predicts that gaming and banking solutions bridging traditional finance and blockchain will continue to grow. She believes upturn games will remain a fixture, and sees potential in banking solutions that integrate traditional finance with blockchain, adding that the next viral trend or meme in the crypto space could be on the horizon.

Artur Pszczółkowski, VP at GamerHash AI

Finally, Artur focuses on how AI and gaming hardware can be leveraged. He notes that GamerHash is deeply involved in utilizing gamers’ GPUs for AI purposes, specifically in AI inference, which he expects to be the next major trend. Once AI models are trained, the need for GPU resources decreases, making it feasible to host these models, a process that GamerHash is actively exploring.

Overall, the upcoming months in the crypto and blockchain spaces will likely be shaped by macroeconomic events, continued development in AI, DeFi, and gaming, as well as the regulatory landscape. Experts advise keeping an eye on these trends to better understand the future direction of Web3 technologies.

