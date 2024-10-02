The Road Ahead for Crypto: Industry Leaders Weigh In on Whether a Bull Run is on the Horizon

In Brief Crypto industry leaders discuss potential bull run before year-end, influenced by market conditions, geopolitical factors, and regulatory changes, offering both optimism and caution on factors to drive or delay the rally.

Some of the crypto industry’s top leaders gathered at the Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore to discuss a pressing question: Is a new crypto bull run likely to start before the end of the year? Their views, shaped by market conditions, geopolitical factors, and regulatory changes, reveal both optimism and caution. Here, we share their insights on the factors that could drive or delay the next big rally in the crypto market.

AV, CMO at Electra

AV believes the timing of the next bull run largely hinges on external market conditions, especially geopolitics. He points to recent regulatory changes, including an increase in financial caps, which signal a bullish trend. According to AV, “The bull run is actually here already… We’re expecting some moves from October,” but he acknowledges that more substantial gains might not materialize until after the U.S. elections. In his view, political events and market cycles will dictate when the bull run truly takes off.

Kevin Lee, CEO of Gate.HK

Kevin takes a more nuanced approach, suggesting that the lines between bull and bear markets are becoming blurred. He notes that the first U.S. interest rate cut in four years is a promising indicator and that the resulting market pump is a positive sign. However, he stresses that the U.S. elections, with one party being more crypto-friendly, could have a transformative impact on the industry, not just in the U.S. but globally. For Kevin, the question isn’t solely about a bull run—it’s about whether the market will experience a lasting, positive shift.

Gleb Kostarev, CEO of Blum

Gleb is cautiously optimistic, expressing hope for a bull run but acknowledging the difficulty in predicting its exact timing. He echoes the sentiments of other industry leaders, recognizing that external factors like regulations and global market trends will play a crucial role in shaping the market’s trajectory in the coming months. While he remains hopeful, he stops short of making any bold predictions.

Anjali George, Head of Marketing and Growth at Theoriq

Anjali describes the current market as one where “the dominoes are lining up.” She believes that while a bull run is possible, many factors still need to fall into place. “If everything in the stars align, then maybe,” she notes, but she emphasizes the importance of builders continuing their work regardless of market conditions. For her, the focus remains on steady development rather than chasing market cycles, highlighting the resilience of the Web3 space.

Overall, the experts agree that while the conditions for a bull run are developing, it’s too early to say with certainty when it will happen. The upcoming U.S. elections, interest rate cuts, and broader geopolitical factors will likely play pivotal roles in determining the market’s direction. As always, those building and innovating in the space will continue to do so, regardless of market highs or lows.

