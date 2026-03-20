The Rails Need Replacing: How Blockchain Is Reshaping The Future Of Banking

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Legacy financial infrastructure is failing to meet the transparency and control demands of a new generation of users, and blockchain — now backed by institutional adoption and regulatory clarity — offers the upgrade the system needs.

For decades, the traditional banking system has relied on the same foundational infrastructure. Payments continue to route through multiple intermediaries, settlement windows extend across several days, and fee structures rarely offer customers meaningful transparency into what they are actually charged.

The gap between what legacy finance delivers and what a new generation of users expects has widened considerably. Research by Protocol Theory indicates that a substantial portion of Gen Z expresses greater trust in cryptocurrency than in conventional banks when it comes to safeguarding assets — a finding that points to a structural confidence problem rather than a passing trend.

The infrastructure underpinning global finance for the past half-century was not designed for an environment in which users expect to see, verify, and control transactions in real time. Incremental updates to existing systems are unlikely to bridge that divide.

International wire transfers continue to pass through chains of intermediaries, each adding processing time and extracting fees, with no clear disclosure to the sender at any stage. Estimates suggest that hidden banking fees cost US households and businesses in the region of $20.3 billion annually, while regulatory enforcement actions over the past year have targeted undisclosed charges embedded in overdraft programs. These figures are less a reflection of isolated misconduct than of a fee architecture designed during an era when limited transparency was treated as structurally acceptable. The generation now entering the financial system operates on entirely different expectations.

Where User Demand And Institutional Response Converge

Protocol Theory’s research found that 49% of Gen Z have used a cryptocurrency exchange and 37% currently hold digital assets. Notably, 56% expressed a preference for self-custody of assets, while 51% remained open to banks and regulated providers — suggesting that the underlying demand is not for the elimination of institutions, but for a different quality of service from them. A separate survey conducted in January 2026 among 1,000 Americans found that approximately 40% of Gen Z and 41% of Millennials reported high trust in crypto platforms, compared to 9% of Baby Boomers, with around one in five younger respondents expressing low trust in traditional banks. Both data sets point to the same conclusion: younger users direct their confidence toward platforms that offer transparency, verifiability, and direct asset control.

What distributed ledger technology introduces into this context is real-time settlement, auditable record-keeping, and programmable rule enforcement applied to processes that currently depend on batch processing and manual oversight. Maksym Sakharov, Co-Founder and Group CEO of WeFi, argues that the case for blockchain in finance has never been one of replacement — noting that banks remain essential providers of credit, deposit insurance, and consumer protection structures — but rather one of infrastructure modernisation. He draws on the analogy of the internet, suggesting that just as digital communication did not displace human interaction but provided a more capable medium through which it could occur, blockchain can serve as an upgraded layer for financial services rather than a substitute for the institutions that underpin them.

The largest institutions in traditional finance appear to have drawn similar conclusions. JPMorgan extended its JPM Coin to public blockchains in late 2025, and a consortium of major US banks including PNC, Citi, and Wells Fargo began exploring a joint stablecoin initiative through Early Warning Services, the operator of Zelle. Institutions of that scale do not experiment with infrastructure they regard as unreliable or transient.

A Regulatory Framework Takes Shape

The objection most frequently raised within traditional finance circles — that blockchain operates in regulatory ambiguity — became substantially less tenable following developments in 2025 and early 2026. The GENIUS Act, enacted in July 2025, established the first federal framework for stablecoin issuance in the United States.

The OCC followed with proposed implementation rules in February 2026, and the FDIC approved application procedures for banks seeking to issue payment stablecoins through subsidiaries. Within less than a year, blockchain-based financial activity moved from a zone of uncertainty into a supervised category with defined federal parameters.

The United States was not the first jurisdiction to act. The European Union’s MiCA framework has been fully operative since late 2024, providing licensing requirements and reserve standards for stablecoin issuers and crypto service providers across all 27 member states.

Sakharov contends that this regulatory convergence across major jurisdictions removes one of the principal arguments that has historically delayed institutional adoption, adding that WeFi built compliance into its architecture from the outset on the conviction that a coherent regulatory framework would eventually align with where the technology already stood.

What distinguishes the current moment from earlier periods of blockchain enthusiasm is, in Sakharov’s assessment, the simultaneity of the signals. User behaviour is shifting toward platforms that offer control and transparency, the largest banks in the world are integrating distributed ledger technology into their payment infrastructure, and federal regulators have produced a comprehensive legal framework in a compressed timeframe. The financial system has not seen this degree of alignment between user demand, institutional action, and regulatory clarity since the early period of online banking — and, unlike that transition, the technology here is being adopted by a generation that has already identified workable alternatives and has limited incentive to wait.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

