The Next Wave of Crypto: An Exclusive Podcast with Yat Siu

by Victoria d'Este by Ana

Few names resonate as powerfully in the Web3 space as Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands. Known for pioneering digital property rights and advancing blockchain innovation in gaming, education, and finance, Yat has become a central figure in shaping the next generation of the Internet. At the Hack Seasons Conference in Dubai, LunaPR sat down with Yat to discuss the shifting crypto landscape, Web3 mass adoption, and why stablecoins and student loans might just be the unlikely keys to the future.

Dubai & The Rise of MENA in Web3

LunaPR: You’ve spent quite a bit of time in Dubai. What makes it an attractive place for crypto and innovation?

Yat Siu: Dubai is fast becoming a major innovation hub. The UAE has a deeply pro-business environment and a healthy relationship with capital and entrepreneurship. That mindset attracts innovators. I compare it to Hong Kong — dynamic, open, and focused on growth. With a young population across the MENA region and strong government collaboration, Dubai could become what Hong Kong has been to Asia — a central financial and tech gateway.

Crypto in China: Misunderstood or Misrepresented?

LunaPR: There’s still a lot of confusion around China’s stance on crypto. What’s your take?

Yat Siu: The idea that China is anti-crypto is outdated. It’s not illegal to hold crypto in China — the ban was on mining, mainly due to energy consumption concerns. Speculation is discouraged, but blockchain technology is very much embraced. Hong Kong plays the role of financial intermediary for China. For example, we’re partnering with Standard Chartered in Hong Kong on a stablecoin initiative with regulatory backing. That kind of collaboration is rare anywhere else in the world.

From Gaming to Stablecoins — Is Animoca Shifting Focus?

LunaPR: Animoca is known for its work in blockchain gaming. Why the move into stablecoins and finance?

Yat Siu: We’re not shifting focus — it’s an expansion of our mission. We’re here to deliver digital property rights at scale. Stablecoins help with mass adoption because they build trust among people unfamiliar with Web3. If a trusted bank issues a stablecoin, it opens the door. Of our 570+ investments, we cover AI, Layer 1 and 2 infrastructure, education, and more. It’s all part of enabling the Web3 ecosystem.

Reimagining Education Through DeFi

LunaPR: Tell us about your new student loan initiative. Why is that important?

Yat Siu: We recently committed $10 million toward DeFi-based student loans. The idea is to onboard students through real-world utility. They get a wallet, receive a loan, repay it on-chain — that’s a Web3 education in itself. Plus, education is a $6 trillion industry. Student loans alone are a $3 trillion market. Putting just 10% of that on-chain could massively boost DeFi’s total value locked (TVL). It’s a scalable, impactful use case.

A Journey Through Tech, Capitalism & Purpose

LunaPR: You’ve had a long entrepreneurial journey. How did your past shape your Web3 philosophy?

Yat Siu: I grew up in Austria in the ’70s, started with Atari in the ’80s, and launched Hong Kong’s first ISP in the early ’90s. I’ve lived under communism, socialism, and raw capitalism — all of that shaped my thinking. I believe Web3 offers a way to build stakeholder capitalism, where value and ownership are more distributed and inclusive. That philosophy drives everything we do at Animoca.

Listening to Founders, Betting on the Fringe

LunaPR: You’re known for being very approachable despite your success. Why is that?

Yat Siu: I’ve been the guy pitching ideas and getting turned down. I have empathy for founders who are building with passion and purpose. I may not invest in every idea, but I try to listen. Some of the wildest pitches I’ve heard — like aging wine under the ocean or sending it to space — may not be for me, but they still teach me something. The best ideas often come from the fringe.

What’s Next for Animoca?

LunaPR: What should the world be watching from Animoca Brands this year?

Yat Siu: Three key areas:

Education & onboarding through platforms like Open Campus and student finance. Digital identity & reputation, which is essential for trust and growth in Web3. We’re tackling this with our Mochaverse project. Gaming — still at the heart of Web3 activity. With the upcoming release of GTA 6 and new consoles like Switch 2, we expect a major boost in adoption and token activity. Gaming will continue to lead Web3 engagement — not just in usage, but in cultural relevance.

LunaPR: Final words?

Yat Siu: This is a time of reinvention. Web3 allows us to reshape how we think about ownership, opportunity, and value. If we stay open to innovation — even the seemingly crazy ideas — we’ll be able to build something far more impactful than the systems we have today.

