The Next Big Use Case for Blockchain Technology: Industry Leaders Share Their Predictions

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Blockchain leaders at Singapore’s Hack Seasons Conference discussed potential real-world applications and innovations in finance, entertainment, and digital interactions, predicting the next wave of blockchain adoption.

At the Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore, blockchain leaders from across the industry discussed what could become the next major use case for blockchain technology. Their predictions highlight both the practical applications of blockchain in real-world scenarios and the innovations that could redefine industries like finance, entertainment, and digital interactions. Here’s a look at what they believe will shape the next wave of blockchain adoption.

AV, CMO at Electra

For AV, the integration of blockchain into everyday platforms, like messaging apps, represents a significant next step. He points to the TON blockchain (Telegram Open Network) as an example of how blockchain can seamlessly merge with existing technology to simplify adoption for the average consumer.

“It’s exactly way easier for adoption,” AV explains, noting how users can easily integrate blockchain solutions through messengers, bringing Web3 functionality to everyday interactions. By making blockchain more accessible, especially for encrypted wallets, AV believes that platforms like TON will drive the next big use case in consumer-facing blockchain applications.

Shuhei Mise, CEO of AnimeChain

Shuhei Mise takes a different approach, seeing potential in the entertainment and intellectual property (IP) sectors, specifically through anime and creative industries. He emphasizes that countries with rich IP ecosystems, such as Japan, could leverage blockchain to revolutionize how digital content is managed, distributed, and monetized.

“Anime should probably be one of those,” he suggests, seeing blockchain’s ability to tokenize and authenticate digital assets as a game-changer for Japan’s entertainment industry. With its vast array of valuable IPs, Mise envisions blockchain becoming the go-to solution for protecting creators’ rights and facilitating fan engagement.

Alan Chiu, CEO and Co-founder of Boba Network

Alan Chiu highlights the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) as the next major breakthrough for blockchain technology. He argues that while traditional assets like real estate or stocks won’t disappear, tokenizing them will unlock new liquidity and financial flexibility for markets worldwide. “By tokenizing them, we’re creating a more liberal marketplace that brings more liquidity to the existing assets,” Chiu explains.

He believes this shift will democratize access to financial resources, giving people from all corners of the world greater agency over their assets. Chiu’s work on Boba Network, particularly its hybrid computing system, is aimed at connecting blockchain technology to off-chain, real-world assets, bridging the gap between digital and physical worlds.

From seamless consumer adoption through messaging platforms to tokenizing real-world assets and revolutionizing the entertainment industry, these industry leaders see diverse paths for blockchain’s future.

Whether through easier access for consumers, the empowerment of creators, or greater liquidity in financial markets, the next big use case for blockchain technology will be shaped by its ability to simplify and transform how we interact with the digital and physical worlds alike.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este