The New Yield Wars: Which Protocols Want To Power Crypto Earnings

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The crypto default yield engine race is beginning to look extremely different by 2026. The ancient system, in which users were after the largest farm and in which they were hopeful that the emissions would be fine, is yielding to a more organized system.

The crypto default yield engine race is beginning to look extremely different by 2026. The ancient system, in which users were after the largest farm and in which they were hopeful that the emissions would be fine, is yielding to a more organized system.

The protocols that are currently coming into actual usage are infrastructure, tokenized fixed income, synthetic dollars pegged to basis trades, automated capital allocators, and vault rails to which other apps can connect. That is, the victors might not be the most vocal brands, but the measures that can render yield transportable, programmable, and simple to spread out to the remainder of crypto.

Ethena continues to appear as one of the most obvious candidates in this category, as it has made synthetic-dollar yield a product that can be comprehended by the ordinary user. It has a model with USDe and its staked form, sUSDe, where the yield is obtained through cash-and-carry style positioning as opposed to the common token-incentive treadmill. Ethena has continued to lean into transparency, such as monthly custodian attestations that specify the reserve positions and ensure that backing assets are not directly on exchange counterparties.

That is important since, in case a protocol intends to be the default yield layer, users must have the confidence that the yield is provided by a repeatable machine and not a temporary subsidy. DefiLlama continues to list Ethena as one of the biggest protocols of its kind, which only points to the extent of capital that the market is comfortable sending through this design.

Pendle is still one of the most significant protocols in the discussion as it not only produced another product of yield, but it made yield itself a commodity. Its fundamental design divides yield-bearing assets into principal tokens and yield tokens, which allows users to lock in returns, speculate on the future, or hedge yield condition changes. It is far more ambitious than mere farming since it drives yield to the point of becoming a full asset class.

Pendle (2026) takes that thesis even further in Pendle Boros push by expanding the concept to margin-based trading of funding rates and other off-chain yields. That is significant: Pendle is not only a place to slice the stream of DeFi yields anymore but a marketplace that attempts to price yield wherever it can be found. DefiLlama continues to rank it as one of the biggest yield protocols by size, and the protocol’s self-docs indicate that its long-term strategy is to put the yield standardization on a myriad of asset types.

Resolv is one of the newer names that is more interesting, in that it is attempting to package delta-neutral yield into a more defensible format. The protocol keeps USR, an asset at the dollar index pegged on ETH-based delta-neutral positioning, and an insurance pool known as RLP absorbs some of the risk and provides an additional overcollateralization.

Such a two-sided construction makes Resolv feel unlike previous synthetic-dollar tests, as it is not just pursuing yield, but is also attempting to make the risk segmentation more understandable to users. In its early 2026 documentation, it shows a controlled rollout, such as allowlisted minting and redemption, indicating the team is tightening the rails as it continues to grow. Resolv is on DefiLlama, and much smaller than either Ethena or Pendle, but that is precisely why it is on this list: Resolv is an attempt to show that yield infrastructure can be scaled and more risk-layered explicitly.

Falcon Finance is one of the more boisterous new entrants in 2026, and unlike most newer DeFi brands, it is making a rather narrow pitch. It is characterized as a generalized collateralization infrastructure protocol, USDf is its synthetic dollar, and sUSDf is the layer of yield-bearing protocol on top. The unique feature of Falcon this year is its attempt to expand the type of collateral to feed the yield machine, such as tokenized equities and other exposures to real-world assets.

In March 2026, it announced USDf supply of $1.63 billion with 107.93% backing ratio, and sUSDf had paid out over 21 million in cumulative yield. The protocol also opened a 50M ecosystem fund to support projects to construct tokenized treasury, gold, and structured-yield products on its stack. That mix of synthetic dollars, collateral expansion, and ecosystem seeding makes Falcon more of a protocol than a single product, attempting to become a base layer to new yield apps in the future.

Spark is worthy of mentioning in this list as it has become a silent powerhouse of yield as a distribution infrastructure. It transfers capital in Sky stablecoin system to the DeFi, RWAs, and liquidity venues via Spark Savings and the Spark Liquidity Layer and repackages it into consumer products such as sUSDS and sUSDC. That is important since the protocol is not simply providing a yield vault, it is attempting to become a highway, where big pools of capital in stablecoin can move wherever the best risk-adjusted opportunities can be found.

DefiLlama characterizes Spark as an on-chain capital allocator, drawing over $6.5 billion in Sky reserves, with its Liquidity Layer depicting a nine-figure generation of yearly fees. Practically, the competitive advantage of Spark is not newness per se. It has the advantage of scale, distribution, and the capacity to transform a chaotic back end of capital disbursement into a comparatively straightforward front-end savings commodity. This is precisely what a default yield engine is expected to do.

Veda might not be as retail-famous as some of the names listed above, but it could be one of the most significant choices on this list since it is constructing the rails upon which other protocols transport yield products. DefiLlama characterizes Veda as a top DeFi vault that enables consumer-grade cross-chain yield products to power crypto applications, asset issuers, and protocols. That framing matters. Veda is not attempting to become popular by being the one app that users remember; it is attempting to become the operating system behind the apps users already touch.

As of early April 2026, DefiLlama had over $1 billion of TVL in chains and integrations with major vault products. When the yield market of crypto continues to shift towards embedded finance, with a wallet, LRTs, stablecoins, and exchanges all desiring native earn functionality, then the infrastructure, such as Veda, might become more centralized. The brand with the most incisive marketing might not be the biggest yield driver in the following cycle, but the protocol behind everyone on the backend engine, silently driving their yield tab.

Why this race matters in 2026

The underlying message here is that yield is no longer being considered as a peripheral aspect. It is turning into one of the central arenas of the battle of how crypto applications will gain deposits, keep users and monetize idle capital. Ethena and Resolv are redefining the synthetic-dollar playbook. Pendle is making yield a market. Falcon is attempting to expand the collateral base out of which it can be generated. Spark is commercializing distribution. Veda is constructing the embedded rails. They all have not locked the title yet, but when combined, they demonstrate the direction DeFi is moving: off-the-farm and into wholesome yield infrastructure. The protocol that will turn into the crypto default yield engine will probably be the one that will transform the process of earning into something that is less about the strategy but more like an inherent aspect of owning digital assets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

