The Future of Tokenomics and Liquidity in Web3 with Vortex

In Brief According to Gleb Gora, Co-Founder & CEO at Vortex, the future of Web3 liquidity lies in AI-driven market-making, optimized tokenomics, and a DEX-first strategy—redefining how projects scale and sustain growth.

At the Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong, Gleb Gora, Co-Founder & CEO of Vortex, shared insights into how the platform is setting new standards for market-making in Web3, the rise of AI trading agents, and the future of tokenized assets.

A Web3-Native Approach to Market Making

Unlike traditional market makers, which often operate in a corporate, Web2-style framework, Vortex is striving to become a fully Web3-native brand. The goal is to provide an integrated, one-stop ecosystem for the projects it collaborates with, all while being managed by crypto-native enthusiasts who understand the space from the inside out.

“Vortex is trying to create a native Web3 brand, unlike some of the more corporate market makers. We’re building an ecosystem that is Web3-native and managed by similar enthusiasts,” Gleb explained.

AI Trading Agents and Their Role in Market Liquidity

One of the most talked-about trends in the trading space is the emergence of AI trading agents. These intelligent, automated systems are not just optimizing trading strategies but also reshaping liquidity across exchanges.

While the AI trading agent trend surged in January, it started to stabilize in February. However, according to Gleb, these agents have the potential to be a dominant force throughout the year, provided they introduce meaningful innovation beyond social media hype.

“AI agents have refreshed people’s minds—it’s not just about meme coins. If they bring real technological advancements and not just hype, they could become a major trend, not just for a few months but for the entire year,” he noted.

Tokenomics 2.0: The Key to Sustainable Growth

Tokenomics is at the heart of any blockchain project. Gleb emphasized that a well-balanced token model is often the deciding factor in a project’s success or failure.

“A token can be perfect, but if the tokenomics is not well balanced, it will fail. On the other hand, even a mediocre project can survive if its tokenomics is well-structured,” he pointed out.

Tokenomics defines selling pressure, fundraising options, and long-term viability. Many projects fail because they either overlook liquidity allocation or miscalculate incentives, leading to unsustainable token economies. Gleb stressed the importance of working with experts from the start to craft a model that can weather market fluctuations and drive real utility.

The Rise of Real-World Assets in Web3

Institutional interest in real-world assets and Bitcoin infrastructure is growing, and Gleb believes that asset tokenization could unlock trillions of dollars in liquidity for crypto markets.

“RWAs have the real capacity to bring actual trillions into crypto. Real estate, gold, and other traditional assets are worth significantly more than the current crypto market,” he said.

Regulatory clarity and legal frameworks must evolve for tokenized assets to fully integrate into blockchain ecosystems. However, as governments and institutions begin adapting, tokenization could transform crypto into a multi-trillion-dollar market, expanding beyond its current scope.

DEX-First Strategy

When discussing what a healthy Web3 market should look like, Gleb pointed to a key trend—projects launching on decentralized exchanges first before moving to centralized exchanges.

“Some projects prefer to launch on DEXs first and then list on centralized exchanges later. Honestly, I think this is the healthiest trend,” he explained.

The logic behind this approach is budget efficiency and organic liquidity growth. Gleb recommended that projects establish a strong DEX liquidity pool before committing to expensive centralized exchange listings.

“The ideal ratio is at least 1:10 to your market cap—if your market cap is $1 million, you should have at least $100,000 in the liquidity pool,” he suggested.

A common mistake is that projects overpay for exchange listings too early, only to find themselves unable to maintain healthy liquidity levels, leading to rapid price drops and negative market sentiment.

