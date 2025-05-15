en en
News Report Technology
May 15, 2025

The Alice Collective Partners With Persona Journey To Extend My Neighbor Alice

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 15, 2025 at 7:31 am Updated: May 15, 2025 at 7:31 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 15, 2025 at 7:31 am

In Brief

Alice Collective has partnered with Persona Journey to integrate elements of My Neighbor Alice into Persona’s digital universe, blending retro technology with Web3 innovation.

The Alice Collective Partners With Persona Journey To Extend My Neighbor Alice

Initiative dedicated to expanding the My Neighbor Alice universe, the Alice Collective announced its first collaboration, partnering with Persona Journey. This partnership will integrate elements of My Neighbor Alice into Persona’s digital universe, which merges retro technology with Web3 innovation.

Persona Journey showcases a curated collection inspired by vintage electronics—ranging from cassette tapes and Walkmans to Polaroid cameras and Betamax systems—reinterpreted through the lens of AI and blockchain technology. This collaboration aims to leverage Persona’s nostalgic aesthetic and My Neighbor Alice’s narrative-driven environment to create new engagement opportunities within both platforms.

The partnership is designed to tap into Persona Journey’s collaborative user base, introducing My Neighbor Alice to a wider audience while highlighting Persona’s retro-themed digital assets. The collaboration will unfold through a recurring series of in-game events accessible within both the My Neighbor Alice and Persona Journey platforms. These events will include scheduled game nights hosted by each project, featuring themed entertainment and token-based rewards. Additionally, a limited set of custom emotes will be released within the Lummelunda region of My Neighbor Alice, reinforcing the cross-platform engagement and visual identity of the collaboration.

The Alice Collective Introduces New In-Game Rewards And Prismatic Collection

Additional elements of the collaboration include the introduction of the Prismatic Collection within the My Neighbor Alice platform. This collection will feature a range of custom-designed wearables available in-game. To support the rollout, a series of livestreams, guest appearances, and other promotional activities are scheduled, reflecting the ongoing partnership between My Neighbor Alice and Persona Journey.

Looking ahead, My Neighbor Alice intends to integrate persona-themed tasks into its Rewards Boards system. This will allow users to earn ALICE tokens and other exclusive incentives by completing designated in-game objectives, participating in social media activities, and engaging in other structured campaigns. These initiatives will provide access to airdrops and additional in-game benefits.

The collaboration with Persona Journey marks the beginning of a broader strategy by The Alice Collective to foster interconnected experiences between compatible Web3 projects. Initiatives aligned with the platform’s vision are encouraged to apply for grant support, initiating new partnerships designed to enhance player interaction across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.