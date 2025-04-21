‘My Neighbor Alice’ Launches 100K ALICE Grant Program To Support Web3 Development And Ecosystem Growth

In Brief “My Neighbor Alice”introduced a new initiative “The Alice Collective,” designed to broaden the game’s ecosystem by supporting third-party projects through a structured grants program.

Multiplayer builder game previously recognized as Binance’s Project of the Year, “My Neighbor Alice” introduced a new initiative called “The Alice Collective.” This program is designed to broaden the game’s ecosystem by supporting third-party projects through a structured grants program.

In order to encourage expansion and deepen community engagement, the initiative allocates 100,000 ALICE tokens toward funding projects that enhance interoperability and connect with non-fungible token (NFT) communities. The objective is to onboard more participants from the broader Web3 space, using the game’s intellectual property as a foundation for collaboration.

This move is part of a broader strategy to grow the Alice universe by integrating with existing blockchain environments and encouraging developers to build on its established lore and creative framework. “The Alice Collective” invites builders to propose projects that add utility to the game and foster cross-platform connections.

Selected projects will receive funding from the 100,000 ALICE pool and are expected to contribute to the expansion of “My Neighbor Alice” narrative and community. This includes integrating features that appeal to current players while enabling broader interaction with other ecosystems.

Applicants interested in contributing to “The Alice Collective” are encouraged to submit detailed proposals. The initiative emphasizes the value of storytelling and collaborative development, aiming to support projects aligned with the spirit and vision of the Alice world. In doing so, “The Alice Collective” seeks to create fresh opportunities for creators and further develop a dynamic, interoperable Web3 environment centered around the My Neighbor Alice universe.

The introduction of The Alice Collective is expected to bring broader visibility to “My Neighbor Alice” that continues to evolve with new gameplay enhancements. Recent updates include the addition of new crafting stations, interactive quests, and expanded levels, all designed to enrich the user experience. The game also supports an in-game economy, allowing players to create, trade, and exchange items through a peer-to-peer marketplace.

Beyond expanding community participation, “The Alice Collective” is positioned to serve as a springboard for upgrades outlined in the game’s development roadmap. These upcoming features include a User-Generated Content Tool, which will allow creators to design custom in-game items, and a decentralized NFT bridge that supports ERC-721 tokens, improving cross-platform compatibility and enabling a more fluid exchange of digital assets.

With these planned advancements, the game aims to increase both utility and accessibility within its ecosystem. The new tools and infrastructure will offer greater creative freedom to players and developers alike, supporting a more interconnected and scalable gaming environment as the Alice universe continues to grow.

