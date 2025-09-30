Tezos Expands Ecosystem With DeFi, Gaming, And New Financial Instruments Amid Asia-Pacific Adoption Surge

In Brief In 2025, Tezos has expanded its ecosystem through major DeFi and gaming integrations, innovative financial instruments, and Asia-Pacific adoption initiatives like Fortify Labs, supported by ongoing mainnet upgrades such as the Seoul release.

Open-source and energy-efficient blockchain designed to support institutions, developers, and businesses, Tezos released a platform overview highlighting how ambitious technical upgrades, new integrations, and product launches have advanced the ecosystem in recent months. Since its mainnet launch in 2018, Tezos has cultivated a resilient community that values the network for its fast upgrade cycles and strong governance. The platform has increasingly attracted new users and developers, establishing itself as a hub for digital art, tokenized real-world assets, next-generation gaming, and innovative DeFi applications.

Etherlink, the EVM compatibility layer for Tezos, has become a key destination for DeFi development, with total value locked (TVL) on the platform increasing twelvefold as leading protocols leverage its performance capabilities. Curve Finance brought deep stablecoin liquidity to Tezos in August, Hex Trust added custody support for tokenized uranium, and Midas introduced tokenized Treasury bills and institutional yield products, broadening the range of real-world assets available on the network.

The gaming sector has also embraced Etherlink, with Distinct Possibility Studios securing $30.5 million from Bitkraft Ventures and Brevan Howard Digital to develop “Reaper Actual,” an AAA shooter game. The studio, founded by EverQuest creator John Smedley, selected Etherlink for its Web3 components, citing scalability, high transaction throughput, strong security, and environmentally sustainable operations as critical for managing a persistent, player-driven economy. Other recent gaming launches, including Sugar Match, Pikes Arena, and Cricket Champions, underscore growing developer confidence in the platform.

Beyond DeFi and gaming, Tezos is becoming a platform for innovative financial instruments poised to transform traditional markets. This month, the world’s first live uranium spot pricing oracle launched on Tezos-based uranium.io, providing real-time price discovery in a market that has historically been opaque.

The platform, initially launched in December to facilitate institutional access to uranium, now offers a proprietary price feed updated every 60 seconds, aggregating signals from uranium ETFs, mining stocks, and nuclear sector equities. This development complements the introduction of xU3O8 tokens on major exchanges, including KuCoin, MEXC, and Gate.com, making uranium investment more accessible to a broader range of participants and democratizing an asset class previously limited to institutional investors.

Tezos Strengthens Asia-Pacific Presence With Fortify Labs Cohort And Seoul Mainnet Upgrade Ahead Of TOKEN2049

In 2025, Tezos has seen growth in awareness and adoption across the Asia-Pacific region, driven by the initiatives of TZ APAC. The organization is currently running the second cohort of Fortify Labs, a Web3 startup studio designed to transform talented builders into capable founders. The program emphasizes hands-on support and comprehensive guidance, fostering substantial growth for emerging startups.

Mauvis Ledford, CEO of Sogni AI, credited the program’s broad assistance—including marketing, legal, and VC introductions—for helping scale the project from Testnet to 90,000 mainnet users while successfully completing a TGE during the 2025 cohort. Steven de Groodt, founder of 5050, described the program as a “hackathon” that enabled rapid iteration and product development, moving from concept to a fully launched product in three months and attracting 600 users within the first two weeks. Applications for the Fortify Labs 2026 cohort are now open.

These achievements are complemented by ongoing upgrades to the Tezos mainnet. The recent Seoul upgrade introduced native multisig accounts, aggregated attestations, and simplified staking, improving both the security and efficiency of the blockchain. The Tezos ecosystem will highlight these advancements at TOKEN2049 Singapore, including the Fortify Labs Open House for founders on September 30 and Arthur Breitman’s mainstage presentation on Tezos X developments.

