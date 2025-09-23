Tezos Co-Founder Arthur Breitman To Speak On Powering The Next 100M Users At TOKEN2049 2025

In Brief Tezos will showcase its ecosystem at TOKEN2049 2025 in Singapore with panels, workshops, side events, and community gatherings highlighting blockchain innovation, ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance.

Open-source blockchain network Tezos announced plans to participate in TOKEN2049 2025 week in Singapore with a program of events, workshops, and speaking sessions aimed at highlighting blockchain innovation.

Visitors will be able to explore recent developments at booth MB5-4 on Level 5 of Marina Bay Sands, the venue of the conference, and register for a chance to win a Formula 1 LEGO set in connection with the Formula 1 weekend taking place shortly after the event.

Tezos’ presence will feature a panel appearance by co-founder Arthur Breitman at the main conference, along with side events dedicated to entrepreneurship and ecosystem expansion.

On Thursday, October 2nd, from 10:00 AM to 10:40 AM GMT+8 at the BingX Stage, Arthur Breitman will join the panel “The Race to Scale: Who Will Power the Next 100M Users?” alongside Eunice Giarta of Monad, Avery Ching of Aptos Labs, and Smokey the Bera of Berachain, to discuss blockchain scalability and the innovations required to onboard the next generation of Web3 users.

Strengthening ecosystem connections is a key priority during the week, with Tezos, represented by TZ APAC, serving as a Gold Sponsor for KuCoin’s 8th Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, October 1st, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The event is expected to draw 600 participants and follows KuCoin’s recent move to enable tez deposits and withdrawals on Etherlink, Tezos’ EVM-compatible layer, as well as the August listing of the xU3O8 token.

On Tuesday, September 30th, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM GMT+8, TZ APAC will host the Fortify Labs Open House at its office, offering founders an opportunity to gain practical insights from earlier Fortify Labs cohorts. The event will include a fireside chat with Mauvis Ledford, CEO of the 2025 Fortify Labs project Sogni and former CTO of CoinMarketCap, who will share perspectives on building with Etherlink. Fortify Labs, operated by TZ APAC, functions as a Web3 startup studio supporting crypto-native entrepreneurs with tailored guidance in strategy, partnerships, and marketing, along with access to grants and investment opportunities of up to USD 1,270,000.

Tezos Ecosystem To Showcase Thought Leadership At Web3 Hack Seasons Conference And More

A TZ APAC delegation, led by Head of Labs (Programming) Imran Haqeem, will participate in Web3 Grants Day #3 on Thursday, October 2nd, where founders can gain insights into how Fortify Labs supports project growth through a presentation at 3:00 PM GMT+8 and discussions at the Fortify Labs booth. On the same day, the Tezos ecosystem will also be represented at the Hack Seasons Conference, beginning at 10:00 AM at the Westin Singapore, an event expecting more than 3,000 participants, including founders, developers, and investors. TZ APAC Managing Director David Tng will join the Main Stage at 12:00 PM for a panel on “How to Build Ecosystems That Endure – and Perform.”

The week concludes with Dreamhaus: Render the Future, an event co-hosted by Sogni AI, TZ APAC, Nosana, and OpenGPU, scheduled for Friday, October 3rd, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM GMT+8. Alongside networking opportunities, participants can attend a workshop on vibe coding led by Sogni CEO Mauvis Ledford and gain practical guidance on startup building during the panel “The Grind Behind the Code,” where speakers from the four teams will share lessons from their entrepreneurial experiences. The evening will also feature the Sogni photobooth, which transforms guest selfies into AI-generated art, continuing its popularity from regional blockchain events such as WebX2025 and Taipei Blockchain Week.

Earlier that same day, the Tezos Breakfast Club will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Hapi Cafe, offering a relaxed post-conference environment with complimentary refreshments and conversations about Tezos, Etherlink, and Uranium.io, hosted by members of Trilitech, TZ APAC, Tezos Commons, and Nomadic Labs. This gathering reflects the ecosystem’s emphasis on fostering lasting relationships beyond formal programming.

Throughout TOKEN2049, attendees will have multiple opportunities to engage with Tezos—whether by visiting the booth on Level 5 to learn about new developments, attending Arthur Breitman’s panel, entering the Formula 1 LEGO set giveaway, or leaving with an AI-enhanced photo from the Sogni photobooth.

Tezos is a multi-purpose blockchain designed to integrate a self-amending protocol with on-chain governance to manage network upgrades and implementations. It supports the development of tokens and decentralized applications through smart contracts, while its governance model enables token holders to collectively shape improvements to the network, contrasting with the off-chain processes used by Bitcoin and Ethereum

