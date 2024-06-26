Tevaera Plans To Distribute 2.45M ZK Tokens In Airdrop, With 30% Retroactive Allocation

In Brief Tevaera unveiled a distribution plan for 2.45 million ZK tokens received through an airdrop from ZK Nation, allocating them to its community.

Blockchain gaming ecosystem project utilizing ZKsync (ZK), Tevaera, announced its distribution plan for 2.45 million ZK tokens received through an airdrop from ZK Nation, allocating them to its community.

According to their plan, 30% of the tokens will be retroactively distributed to users who missed out on the ZK airdrop. Looking ahead, the remaining 70% of the tokens will be distributed to participants in future incentive activities aimed at fostering the development of Tevaera and ZK Nation.

Teva Mods, Stars, Champions, and the top 2000 by RepRank communities and users are eligible for the airdrop as of June 11th. These rewards are designated for Tevaera contributors who did not qualify for the ZK airdrop. They have been categorized based on contributions to Tevaera to avoid duplicate rewards, each community member is eligible to receive a reward in only one category.

Teva Mods members who did not receive a ZK allocation will receive 10,000 ZK, while those who received less than this amount will have their balances increased to 10,000 ZK. Users who received between 10,000 and 20,000 ZK will receive an additional 3,000 ZK.

Teva Stars and Champions who did not receive an airdrop will each receive 5,000 ZK. Users who received less than 5,000 ZK will have their balances topped up to 5,000 ZK. Additionally, users who received between 5,000 and 10,000 ZK will receive an additional 500 ZK.

Furthermore, users ranked in the top 100 by RepRank will receive 1,500 ZK each, while those in the top 500 will receive 750 ZK each. Users ranked in the top 1000 will receive 500 ZK each, and those in the top 2000 will receive 250 ZK each. The distributions are scheduled to occur prior to July 5th.

The remainder will be distributed to the community through incentivized activities, with 20% allocated to TevaGuard and 50% to Teva Games and applications. Further details will be disclosed at a later date.

ZKsync Launches Its Token, Distributing 3.675B ZK To Early Users And Adopters

Tevaera provides Web3 games like “Guardian Islands,” a fantasy strategy game, and “Teva Run,” a multiplayer racing game, along with a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and decentralized exchange. According to the company’s website, Tevaera boasts over 850,000 gamers and nearly 2.5 million utility NFTs. Tevaera launched its mainnet ZKsync Era, a Layer 2 protocol that utilizes zero-knowledge proofs to batch and record transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.

ZKsync launched its token in June, and it has been listed with multiple trading pairs on various cryptocurrency exchanges. In addition, the project distributed 3.675 billion ZK tokens to its early users and adopters, accounting for 17.5% of the total supply of 21 billion ZK tokens.

