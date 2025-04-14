Tether To Deploy Hashrate On OCEAN, Advancing Decentralized Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure

In Brief Tether plans to allocate its current and future hashrate to OCEAN BTC mining pool founded by long-time Bitcoin Core contributor Luke Dashjr.

Company behind the USDT stablecoin, Tether announced plans to allocate its current and future Bitcoin mining power, a hashrate, to OCEAN—a Bitcoin mining pool founded by long-time Bitcoin Core contributor Luke Dashjr. OCEAN is designed with a focus on decentralization, and this partnership reflects Tether’s broader objective to contribute to a more resilient, open, and transparent Bitcoin network infrastructure.

OCEAN allows miners to create their own block templates through its open-source DATUM protocol, a framework that lets miners choose which transactions go into a block, rather than relying on centralized services to do so. This feature helps reduce reliance on centralized entities, which in turn improves resistance to censorship and reinforces the distributed nature of the Bitcoin network.

Tether will integrate OCEAN’s DATUM Gateway software into its global mining operations, including those in rural and underdeveloped regions such as parts of Africa. By facilitating on-site creation of customized block templates and supporting high volumes of mining hardware with minimal delay, this solution aims to ensure that operations remain competitive on a global scale while also expanding mining diversity—both geographically and operationally.

Tether is a blockchain-based financial technology company behind USDT, the largest stablecoin globally. It is pegged to the US dollar, designed to offer the stability of traditional fiat currencies alongside the benefits of digital asset efficiency.

The latest initiative further strengthens Tether’s expanding presence in Africa, where the company is making notable investments in both infrastructure and education.

Recently, Tether partnered with Quidax to launch a cryptocurrency literacy campaign across Nigeria and other African countries. The goal is to equip millions of individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to engage with and benefit from digital assets.

